Weather: A splendid Thursday, but turning a bit wetter for the weekend

Thursday will pick up where Wednesday left off, with plenty of sunshine and warm air. An upper level low-pressure system will then crawl through the Northeast starting Friday, lasting until Monday. While there will be rain, it will bring more bark than bite.

Temperatures will begin in the mid-40s on the mainland and the upper 40s at the shore. This will continue our streak of mornings that start out just a bit above average.

High pressure will reinforce itself over the area, pushing back south the front that brought showers to parts of the area Wednesday.

This will mean plenty of sunshine and a warmer-than-average day. Outdoor exercise or a house projects will be fantastic. We’ll rise up to the mid-60s for Woodbine and the mainland, while Wildwood and the shore will be around 60 degrees with a gentle, but chillier, east wind.

Clouds will fill in Thursday night. Compared to the last column, it does appear that incoming storm system will hold off. So, it does look like we’ll be partly cloudy, rather than cloudy, late in the night. Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening, getting into the mid-40s for overnight lows.

