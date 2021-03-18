Weather: A soggy Thursday may turn snowy Friday as windy storm moves through

Our largest rainfall since Dec. 16 will arrive Thursday, as the same storm system that brought severe weather to the Deep South will move in. A cold, howling wind will blow late Thursday into Friday, which should cool some of us enough for a few hours of accumulating snow Friday.
If you want to take a walk or take care of something outside, do it early Thursday morning. Rain will begin between 8 and 10 a.m. starting first in Cumberland and Cape May counties, working north. Temperatures will start in the 40s.
Rain won't be steady at the start, it should be hit or miss. High pressure will still be around and chomp away at some of the moisture. However, by noon or 1 p.m., expect a soaking rain that will continue for the afternoon. A few areas of roadway flooding will be around. Think of the ground like a dry sponge. When you turn on the faucet, it will run off the sponge. That should happen Thursday. Still, flooding issues will be limited.
Temperatures will rise into the 50s for highs, as a stiff east-southeast wind blows. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be likely, with gusts in the 30s at the shore. It may be 60 in Cape May County, nearest to a surge of warm air.
From about sunset to midnight, expect breaks in the rain, as the center of the low pressure system makes its closest approach to South Jersey. Winds will turn to the south but then flip to the northeast after midnight as low pressure goes offshore.
Steady rain will continue for the rest of the night. Temperatures will slide through the 40s, as a arctic high pressure system feeds in cold air and, eventually dry air.
This is when we talk about the snow potential. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees come sunrise. Aloft, temperatures will rapidly fall above freezing, meaning snow can start to sustain itself on its journey to the above freezing surface, where we are.
As I said in the previous column, I hate to forecast snow in situations like these where computer models show cold air chasing down the rain, flipping it to snow.
I'm going to make a small exception this time, though, as rain really doesn't want to make a quick exit offshore. Between 9 and 11 a.m., expect rain to change to snow on the mainland. Light to moderate snow will fall for a couple of hours, ending around 1 p.m as we dry out.
For the shore, you could see an hour or so of snow around this time.
For the inland spots, expect a coating to an inch of snow. I wouldn't rule out a 2 inch read west of Vineland to Millville. Regardless, this will mainly on colder and grassy surfaces. The roads should largely be fine.
At the shore, patchy coatings will be all.
Going into the afternoon, the strong northeast winds will keep temperatures around 40 for highs, with a wind chill around 30. Bundle up if heading out.
Finally, expect minor stage coastal flooding with the Friday p.m. high tide. The first block or two of roadways may have water on them.
