Weather: A soggy Thursday may turn snowy Friday as windy storm moves through

Our largest rainfall since Dec. 16 will arrive Thursday, as the same storm system that brought severe weather to the Deep South will move in. A cold, howling wind will blow late Thursday into Friday, which should cool some of us enough for a few hours of accumulating snow Friday.

If you want to take a walk or take care of something outside, do it early Thursday morning. Rain will begin between 8 and 10 a.m. starting first in Cumberland and Cape May counties, working north. Temperatures will start in the 40s.

Rain won't be steady at the start, it should be hit or miss. High pressure will still be around and chomp away at some of the moisture. However, by noon or 1 p.m., expect a soaking rain that will continue for the afternoon. A few areas of roadway flooding will be around. Think of the ground like a dry sponge. When you turn on the faucet, it will run off the sponge. That should happen Thursday. Still, flooding issues will be limited.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s for highs, as a stiff east-southeast wind blows. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be likely, with gusts in the 30s at the shore. It may be 60 in Cape May County, nearest to a surge of warm air.