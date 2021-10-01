Weather: A pleasant weekend, though seas, rip currents build with Hurricane Sam

The warmer wind will raise the floor on how low our temperatures fall Saturday night. It’ll be a really good night for outdoor dining, with light winds and temperatures falling into the 60s for the evening. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s for West Cape May and the mainland, while the Wildwoods and the shore reside in the mid-60s.

After this point, there have been significant changes in the forecast. In short, expect a mostly to completely dry Sunday and Monday (though with rough seas due to Sam). Tuesday through Thursday then look to be wetter, with coastal flooding developing. Low pressure in the Midwest and high pressure moving into Quebec will tango, leading to a wishy-washy forecast of showers, storms and some sun.

Sunday and Monday will both have a blend of clouds and sun. A warm front will position itself to our north Sunday night. I can’t rule out a shower Sunday night, but if you get one, it will be brief. Otherwise, it will be warm and even muggy as we get to Monday. Highs will be in the 75- to 80-degree range. The beach and boat will be nice. However, if you’re on the sand, a higher than usual risk of rip currents and higher surf will be expected as Hurricane Sam passes our latitude.