Weather: A pleasant weekend, though seas, rip currents build with Hurricane Sam

The sunshine will return in full force Friday with temperatures perfect for everything and anything fall. The weekend will then turn warmer, perhaps bringing one last weekend comfortable enough to lay out on the beach, but dangerous water conditions will prevail.
Surface high pressure will be nearby Friday. We had high pressure close Thursday, too. However, a piece of vorticity, or twist in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, produced upward motion, creating clouds.
We won’t have that Friday, so the high pressure will do its job, keeping us bright and beautiful.
You will need a jacket to start the day. We’re coming off our chilliest morning of the year, with some of you perhaps seeing frost Friday morning in rural, inland areas. As we progress into the afternoon, you can shed the extra layer, as highs get to around 70 degrees on a gentle, north wind.
Friday night football or hanging outside at a friend’s house will be good, just take the jacket with you. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s after dark under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s for the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore. The coolest spots may have fog until 8 a.m.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry have football, forecast and fun …
Winds still look to turn from the northwest Saturday morning to the southwest Saturday afternoon. That will bring a warmer day, with about the same amount of sunshine. Highs will climb, getting to the mid-70s most places, save along the Delaware Bay, which will be around 70.
The warmer wind will raise the floor on how low our temperatures fall Saturday night. It’ll be a really good night for outdoor dining, with light winds and temperatures falling into the 60s for the evening. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s for West Cape May and the mainland, while the Wildwoods and the shore reside in the mid-60s.
After this point, there have been significant changes in the forecast. In short, expect a mostly to completely dry Sunday and Monday (though with rough seas due to Sam). Tuesday through Thursday then look to be wetter, with coastal flooding developing. Low pressure in the Midwest and high pressure moving into Quebec will tango, leading to a wishy-washy forecast of showers, storms and some sun.
Sunday and Monday will both have a blend of clouds and sun. A warm front will position itself to our north Sunday night. I can’t rule out a shower Sunday night, but if you get one, it will be brief. Otherwise, it will be warm and even muggy as we get to Monday. Highs will be in the 75- to 80-degree range. The beach and boat will be nice. However, if you’re on the sand, a higher than usual risk of rip currents and higher surf will be expected as Hurricane Sam passes our latitude.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dictated by what controls South Jersey more, high or low pressure. If it’s high pressure, that means the high will be close to the U.S.-Canada border. Expect some showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday will dry out as high pressure affirms itself.
If it’s low pressure, Thursday will be fair game for rain, too. Either way, east winds will develop midweek. Blocks of bayside flooding will be possible during the nighttime high tides.
By the way, Thursday began the fastest-cooling 30-day stretch at Atlantic City International Airport. Average highs and lows go from 74 and 53 degrees, respectively, on Sept. 30 to 63 and 42 degrees by Oct. 29.
