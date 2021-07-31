Weather: A one-day September special before summery air moves back in

You’ll likely need a light jacket starting off the day Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 50s on the mainland. At the shore, we will be in the low 60s. A northwest wind will continue to pump in that dry air.

With that dry air comes plentiful sunshine. The blue sky will be present as temperatures rise up to around 80. Like Friday, there will be no sea breeze at the shore on the offshore wind. So, yes, there will be some flies on the beach, but it’s a small price to pay for a truly comfortable day.

Dew points will be in the low 50s for most of the day. That only happens less than 5% of the time in late July. So we are in rare territory.

Saturday night will be wonderful for the boardwalk, dinner out or just sleeping with the windows open. Expect 70s and 60s during the evening under a clear sky. Overnight lows will be around 60 inland; the islands will be in the mid 60s.

Moving into Sunday, a cold front will sweep across the region from the north and west. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. I do believe most of your day and evening will be dry. However, there will be isolated showers throughout the day. Not enough to cancel your day with the grandkids or barbecue, but keep the rain gear nearby.

