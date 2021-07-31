Weather: A one-day September special before summery air moves back in

You’ll likely need a light jacket starting off the day Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 50s on the mainland. At the shore, we will be in the low 60s. A northwest wind will continue to pump in that dry air.
With that dry air comes plentiful sunshine. The blue sky will be present as temperatures rise up to around 80. Like Friday, there will be no sea breeze at the shore on the offshore wind. So, yes, there will be some flies on the beach, but it’s a small price to pay for a truly comfortable day.
Dew points will be in the low 50s for most of the day. That only happens less than 5% of the time in late July. So we are in rare territory.
Saturday night will be wonderful for the boardwalk, dinner out or just sleeping with the windows open. Expect 70s and 60s during the evening under a clear sky. Overnight lows will be around 60 inland; the islands will be in the mid 60s.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least three small t…
Moving into Sunday, a cold front will sweep across the region from the north and west. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. I do believe most of your day and evening will be dry. However, there will be isolated showers throughout the day. Not enough to cancel your day with the grandkids or barbecue, but keep the rain gear nearby.
As winds turn to the southwest, dew points will be just a touch humid, around 60 degrees. Air temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the shore, with the mainland hurdling just above 80.
After about 10 p.m., the shower threat will be over. We will turn mainly clear. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 60s everywhere. It’ll still be fairly comfortable to have the windows open overnight.
Monday still looks to be a good day to be out and about. Expect a mostly sunny sky, with more clouds toward Cape May. Highs get into the 80s everywhere.
I don’t have too much new to report on regarding Tuesday’s weather. I’d bank on a few heavy showers and thunderstorms and a little bit of a breeze. A coastal storm still looks to go off the North Carolina coast and turn to the northeast. It may develop tropical characteristics. Overall, it’s a minor event. It will be super again as summer weather fully flexes its muscles. Highs will be in the low 80s in Ship Bottom and the shore, with Egg Harbor Township and the mainland in the mid-80s.
Finally, a note about the storms Thursday night. For most of us, they came and went without any issues. However, for a few in central Ocean County and especially the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, it was a long night. A tornado warning was put in place for the area after one was observed. Zooming out to the state as a whole, this will go down near the top, if not the top, for the worst tornado day on record.
It’s a great reminder that weather is sometimes extremely local.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.