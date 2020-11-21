Weather: A mostly dry weekend ahead, how about Thanksgiving

High pressure will keep Saturday very much like Friday, with plenty of sunshine and mild weather. That will change slightly as we go into Sunday, as clouds and, eventually, rain will fall. The Thanksgiving week will then be mostly quiet, though a storm will creep near the holiday itself.

Temperatures Saturday morning will range from the low to mid-40s for much of the mainland. At the shore, expect low 50s to start the day. Regardless of where you will be, there will be plenty of sunshine to go with it.

+7 Last winter barely had snow. Will this winter share the same fate? The winter of 2020-21 will likely take a page from the warm and nearly snowless playbook of …

It will be a very comfortable day in the region. A walk around Smithville or Cape May could be the play for the day. Westerly winds will keep us mild as we rise into the low 60s on the mainland. The shore struggled to 60 Friday, but with the offshore breeze, we should be a few degrees above that mark, too.

We’ll fall through the 50s Saturday evening as a few clouds build in. You could comfortably leave the windows open for part of the night. Overnight lows will fall to around 40 well inland, in the low 40s along the Garden State Parkway corridor and the upper 40s at the shore.