Weather: A mostly dry weekend ahead, how about Thanksgiving
Weather: A mostly dry weekend ahead, how about Thanksgiving

Partly sunny morning Ocean City fishing

Bruce Miller of Mays landing fish twice a week at the 9th Street bridge dock near Ocean City. Oct. 9, 2018, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

High pressure will keep Saturday very much like Friday, with plenty of sunshine and mild weather. That will change slightly as we go into Sunday, as clouds and, eventually, rain will fall. The Thanksgiving week will then be mostly quiet, though a storm will creep near the holiday itself.

Temperatures Saturday morning will range from the low to mid-40s for much of the mainland. At the shore, expect low 50s to start the day. Regardless of where you will be, there will be plenty of sunshine to go with it.

It will be a very comfortable day in the region. A walk around Smithville or Cape May could be the play for the day. Westerly winds will keep us mild as we rise into the low 60s on the mainland. The shore struggled to 60 Friday, but with the offshore breeze, we should be a few degrees above that mark, too.

We’ll fall through the 50s Saturday evening as a few clouds build in. You could comfortably leave the windows open for part of the night. Overnight lows will fall to around 40 well inland, in the low 40s along the Garden State Parkway corridor and the upper 40s at the shore.

By the time daylight comes Sunday, the sun already will be fading behind the clouds. A low-pressure system will move through the Great Lakes and into New England. The warm front attached to it won’t pass right over us but will skirt the area. As a result, I believe we largely stay dry for the day, though there will be clouds. After 5 p.m. or so, areas of drizzle will be possible. Highs will be stunted by the cloud cover, so it will be 50s for us.

Rain will arrive with a cold front early Monday, between 1 and 3 a.m. The rain will fall for a few hours, through sunrise, but end from 8 to 10 a.m. You’ll need the rain gear heading out the door but will just need to carry it back. Sunshine will break out as a new high pressure moves in from northern Canada. As you may imagine, this will bring cooler air, but only eventually, as Monday’s highs will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will top out near 50, about five degrees below average for this time of year. As long as you have an extra layer on, we’re looking good for the outdoors.

As the Thanksgiving holiday gets going, our weather will turn a little rockier. A pair of low- pressure systems, with a cold front extended from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, will make a clean sweep through the country and off the coast. With this will come rain.

As of now, it does look like Wednesday will be dry. Likely, we will have a windswept rain Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, clearing up for the afternoon.

Breaking News