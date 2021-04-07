Weather: A mostly dry Wednesday on tap, then, more sunshine, fire danger

For many of us, Wednesday will be a dry day. However, a round of showers will attempt to make it through the region before a chance of being withered away by plentiful dry air, which will continue to bring an elevated risk of wildfire spread through Thursday.
More than likely you won’t need the umbrella Wednesday morning, but you can keep it handy. A piece of weak, mid-level rotation (vorticity) will dive into New Jersey from the Great Lakes. A similar scenario happened Monday night with nothing more than cloud cover for a few hours.
However, this one will have a little more moisture in it, allowing it to last as rain longer through its journey into the desert-like dry air covering South Jersey lately.
As a result, a few of you may see rain for up to an hour between 6 a.m. and noon. But we will mostly just be rain-free and cloudy. Temperatures will start out in the 40s.
As we move into the afternoon, plentiful sunshine will appear. We’ll be just a degree or two cooler than Tuesday, a result of there being more morning cloud cover. Therefore, expect highs in the upper 60s in Galloway Township and the mainland, with near- 60 readings along the shore as a chilly sea breeze works in.
Despite the potential for rain, the risk for wildfire spread will be elevated. We can all do our part to reduce wildfires. Limiting burning and fully extinguishing all flames will go a long way.
Going into the evening, we’ll be quiet. You can leave the windows open comfortably as we slide into the 60s and 50s through midnight. After that, we’ll have overnight lows in the 40- to 45- degree range.
Thursday will be pretty similar to Tuesday. The sunshine will be plentiful, temperatures above average and comfortable, plus, we will be rain-free. Outdoor exercise and work will be a go. In a bonus to the day, the humidity levels should be higher than in previous days.
Therefore, the fire danger will be lower than it has been. Good news, for sure.
Our transition into a wetter and more unsettled pattern will be Thursday night. We’ll cloud up a little bit, becoming mostly cloudy by Friday morning. With the extra clouds, we’ll keep in a little more heat from the day, so lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
We will be in an “omega block” pattern for the weekend. It involves an upper level low-pressure system on the lower left (west) and right (east) side of a high-pressure system that extends up north. We will be in the high pressure part of the system through the weekend.
Multiple weather disturbances will pass, bringing at least some rain.
Let’s start with Friday. We’ll see pockets of sunshine between what will otherwise be a cloudy day, the upper level area of high pressure wringing out much of the rain.
So, expect a dry day, with highs on either side of 60 degrees.
Friday night into early Saturday will feature periods of rain. Saturday itself will have periods of drizzle, but no heavy downpours to cancel daytime plans.
The wettest day still looks to be Sunday, as the upper-level low pressure nears.
I don’t believe we’ll see a washout, but expect part of the day to be wet, feeling warm and even a bit soupy.
