Weather: A mostly dry Wednesday on tap, then, more sunshine, fire danger

For many of us, Wednesday will be a dry day. However, a round of showers will attempt to make it through the region before a chance of being withered away by plentiful dry air, which will continue to bring an elevated risk of wildfire spread through Thursday.

More than likely you won’t need the umbrella Wednesday morning, but you can keep it handy. A piece of weak, mid-level rotation (vorticity) will dive into New Jersey from the Great Lakes. A similar scenario happened Monday night with nothing more than cloud cover for a few hours.

However, this one will have a little more moisture in it, allowing it to last as rain longer through its journey into the desert-like dry air covering South Jersey lately.

As a result, a few of you may see rain for up to an hour between 6 a.m. and noon. But we will mostly just be rain-free and cloudy. Temperatures will start out in the 40s.

As we move into the afternoon, plentiful sunshine will appear. We’ll be just a degree or two cooler than Tuesday, a result of there being more morning cloud cover. Therefore, expect highs in the upper 60s in Galloway Township and the mainland, with near- 60 readings along the shore as a chilly sea breeze works in.

