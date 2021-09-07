Weather: A Locals' Summer special, as Hurricane Larry brings indirect impacts

Clouds will build in. After 2 p.m., there will be the risk for a shower. However, it will be very isolated. I’d bank on a dry day and continue with your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

The main story will be what happens at night. A line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will bring two or three hours of rain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Given the overnight timing, I don’t expect any severe weather. However, areas of roadway flooding will be likely. As we saw last week in the northern half of the state with Ida, if you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Once the front passes, we’ll be in for a northwest wind, bringing in a taste of fall with dew points falling into the refreshing 50s. The coldest air from a cold front typically arrives 24 to 36 hours after the front passes through. But since there will be just a few hours from the frontal passage early Thursday and that afternoon, it should be another warm day, good for the beach, with highs in the low 80s everywhere.

Speaking of the beach, I was told over the weekend that experienced surfers are salivating at the surf forecast for Thursday and even into Friday. People will come from around the country to ride on the waves generated by Hurricane Larry.

