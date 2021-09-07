Weather: A Locals' Summer special, as Hurricane Larry brings indirect impacts

“Locals’ Summer” continues to prove itself for another year, as a very comfortable stretch of September weather is underway.
Expect just a spotty shower and line of storms midweek. The end of the week will provide historically great surf, with a pleasant weekend ahead.
High pressure will move from the Deep South closer to our region Tuesday. Temperatures will start out around 60 for the inland spots, with mid-60s at the shore, all seasonable for the week of Labor Day. Expect the sun to shine.
Tug of war between government officials, forecasters on if Ida's threats were communicated correctly
Climate change is making storms stronger, more severe. It’s also making storm predictions an…
The sun will continue to shine on for the day, with just a few puffy, white cumulus clouds. A day at the shore will be great, as will going to the first day of school. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Tuesday evening will get increasingly muggy. You’ll want the air conditioner or a fan circulating air with open windows. We’ll slowly slide into the 70s during the evening, which will be rain-free and OK for outdoor dinner or drinks. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s for Dennis Township and the mainland, with Sea Isle City and the shore in the low 70s.
Wednesday will start off with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will hover near the sticky 70-degree mark. This will be due to a strong southerly wind that will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 at times in the afternoon.
Clouds will build in. After 2 p.m., there will be the risk for a shower. However, it will be very isolated. I’d bank on a dry day and continue with your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
The main story will be what happens at night. A line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will bring two or three hours of rain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Given the overnight timing, I don’t expect any severe weather. However, areas of roadway flooding will be likely. As we saw last week in the northern half of the state with Ida, if you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Once the front passes, we’ll be in for a northwest wind, bringing in a taste of fall with dew points falling into the refreshing 50s. The coldest air from a cold front typically arrives 24 to 36 hours after the front passes through. But since there will be just a few hours from the frontal passage early Thursday and that afternoon, it should be another warm day, good for the beach, with highs in the low 80s everywhere.
Speaking of the beach, I was told over the weekend that experienced surfers are salivating at the surf forecast for Thursday and even into Friday. People will come from around the country to ride on the waves generated by Hurricane Larry.
Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States …
Larry will push a southeasterly swell into the region. The wave period, the time it takes for two crests to pass a single point, will be 16 to 18 seconds, which is very unusual for this area. Winds will be from the northwest, the opposite direction of the swell, providing a “clean” look to the waves. Add in warm water and plenty of daylight and it’s quite the setup. However, the risk for deadly rip currents will be high Thursday into Friday.
Larry is the latest tropical system in the Atlantic, here are all the storm names
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - Used
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - In progress
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.