Weather: A Locals' Summer special, as Hurricane Larry brings indirect impacts
Weather: A Locals' Summer special, as Hurricane Larry brings indirect impacts

“Locals’ Summer” continues to prove itself for another year, as a very comfortable stretch of September weather is underway.

Expect just a spotty shower and line of storms midweek. The end of the week will provide historically great surf, with a pleasant weekend ahead.

High pressure will move from the Deep South closer to our region Tuesday. Temperatures will start out around 60 for the inland spots, with mid-60s at the shore, all seasonable for the week of Labor Day. Expect the sun to shine.

The sun will continue to shine on for the day, with just a few puffy, white cumulus clouds. A day at the shore will be great, as will going to the first day of school. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday evening will get increasingly muggy. You’ll want the air conditioner or a fan circulating air with open windows. We’ll slowly slide into the 70s during the evening, which will be rain-free and OK for outdoor dinner or drinks. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s for Dennis Township and the mainland, with Sea Isle City and the shore in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start off with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will hover near the sticky 70-degree mark. This will be due to a strong southerly wind that will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 at times in the afternoon.

Clouds will build in. After 2 p.m., there will be the risk for a shower. However, it will be very isolated. I’d bank on a dry day and continue with your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

The main story will be what happens at night. A line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will bring two or three hours of rain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Given the overnight timing, I don’t expect any severe weather. However, areas of roadway flooding will be likely. As we saw last week in the northern half of the state with Ida, if you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Once the front passes, we’ll be in for a northwest wind, bringing in a taste of fall with dew points falling into the refreshing 50s. The coldest air from a cold front typically arrives 24 to 36 hours after the front passes through. But since there will be just a few hours from the frontal passage early Thursday and that afternoon, it should be another warm day, good for the beach, with highs in the low 80s everywhere.

Speaking of the beach, I was told over the weekend that experienced surfers are salivating at the surf forecast for Thursday and even into Friday. People will come from around the country to ride on the waves generated by Hurricane Larry.

Larry will push a southeasterly swell into the region. The wave period, the time it takes for two crests to pass a single point, will be 16 to 18 seconds, which is very unusual for this area. Winds will be from the northwest, the opposite direction of the swell, providing a “clean” look to the waves. Add in warm water and plenty of daylight and it’s quite the setup. However, the risk for deadly rip currents will be high Thursday into Friday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

