Weather: A last gasp of winter, fire danger, for Thursday, but warming into the weekend.

You will need a jacket and hat Thursday morning. A last gasp of winter from Canada will move into the region, putting wind chills in the 20s for the start of the day. Temperatures will quickly moderate into Friday and Saturday. Then, a coastal storm will be likely Sunday.
Wind chills in the low to mid-20s are not usually anything to cause amazement. Unless, that is, it happens in late April. Air temperatures in the mid-30s mixed with sustained winds around 15 mph will do that to you. A massive high-pressure system, stretching from coast to coast and then down toward the Gulf Coast, will fill in. The origin of the air mass is arctic Canada, which will be responsible for the February feel in the air.
The combination of strong winds and a cold surge of air from aloft will lead to a colder than average day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Only the strong late April sun will save this day from not rising above the 40s. Carry the jacket when you’re out and about. Though I bet your car will be nice and toasty, mainly impacted by the sun’s rays, rather than the temperatures or wind.
On a more serious note, the risk for wildfire spread will be elevated in this sunny, windy, dry air mass. Please limit your burning.
Winds will slacken a bit into the evening. I’d keep the winter coat around, though, as we slide into the 40s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, the shore will be in the low 40s and the mainland outside of Pine Barrens will be in the mid-30s. For the isolated, rural Pine Barrens, we’re going to be awfully close to 32 degrees. I imagine we touch the freezing mark but don’t drop much below it. So most plants should be OK.
WATCH NOW: Joe Martucci hosts ‘Weather in the Pinelands’ to Pinelands Commission
Moving into Friday, we’ll have just a bit of a westerly breeze. Warmer air will work in aloft, and that will translate to the surface. As a result, expect a beautiful, comfortable end to the week. Highs will be at or just above 60, with loads of sunshine.
Friday night will be pretty typical for late April. The evening will be in the 50s. Overnight, we bottom out just at or above 40. The sky will be clear, and you’ll be able to spend some time watching the stars.
Looking at the weekend, Saturday will be the day for outdoor activities. Sunday still looks to have a coastal storm. Expect a wet morning, a windy day and potentially minor stage coastal flooding at high tide.
Lastly, I’ll end with a recap of Wednesday’s storms. As anticipated, damaging winds were the main threat.
However, what caught most people’s attention was the hail. Pea-sized hail was seen from Barnegat Township to Mays Landing to right here at our Pleasantville office. That doesn’t usually bring damage, but the quarter-sized, one-inch-in-diameter hail in Millville could.
I hope you enjoyed planet Earth’s offerings, safely.
