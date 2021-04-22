Weather: A last gasp of winter, fire danger, for Thursday, but warming into the weekend.

You will need a jacket and hat Thursday morning. A last gasp of winter from Canada will move into the region, putting wind chills in the 20s for the start of the day. Temperatures will quickly moderate into Friday and Saturday. Then, a coastal storm will be likely Sunday.

Wind chills in the low to mid-20s are not usually anything to cause amazement. Unless, that is, it happens in late April. Air temperatures in the mid-30s mixed with sustained winds around 15 mph will do that to you. A massive high-pressure system, stretching from coast to coast and then down toward the Gulf Coast, will fill in. The origin of the air mass is arctic Canada, which will be responsible for the February feel in the air.

The combination of strong winds and a cold surge of air from aloft will lead to a colder than average day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Only the strong late April sun will save this day from not rising above the 40s. Carry the jacket when you’re out and about. Though I bet your car will be nice and toasty, mainly impacted by the sun’s rays, rather than the temperatures or wind.

On a more serious note, the risk for wildfire spread will be elevated in this sunny, windy, dry air mass. Please limit your burning.