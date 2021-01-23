Weather: A frigid weekend to lead into early-week storm

Break out the gloves, hat and scarves — wind chills will fail to rise above freezing over the weekend. Then, you may need the snow shovel.
A storm system is on pace for late Monday into Tuesday, though exact details still need to be sorted out.
Let’s start with the cold first.
Temperatures Saturday morning will be around 20 on the mainland and the mid-20s at the shore. That’s fairly average for late January. However, when you factor in the north wind that will blow, it will feel like the teens to start off the day. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine.
As the day goes on, winds will increase as from the north around the incoming, clockwise-spinning, high-pressure system. Expect gusts 30 to 40 mph during the day, not enough for power outages, but enough to topple over your garbage can.
The combination of the wind and temperatures will keep wind chills no higher than freezing during the day — honestly, no higher than 25 degrees. Afternoon highs will be a hair above freezing, below average for this time of the year ... brrr.
The winds will slacken Saturday night. That will quickly drop temperatures into the 20s.
Overnight lows will be in the low teens for the mainland, especially in the Pine Barrens. The shore will have the benefit of the relatively milder ocean water to keep you “only” in the upper teens.
While winds will be lighter, they will still be able to bring wind chills to near 10 as Sunday kicks off. Expect your heater to work overtime at night.
Sunday will start with plentiful morning sunshine that is eventually replaced by high clouds ahead of our potential winter storm. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday, a few degrees above freezing. However, with less winds, it won’t be all that bad outside. This will be the better of the two weekend days to get outdoor work or exercise in.
With more cloud cover Sunday night, we’ll better be able to keep what little heat we have from the day near the surface. Therefore, it’ll be a night closer to average. We’ll slide through the 30s during the evening. Seaville and the mainland will be in the mid-20s for lows, while Ocean City and the shore will be around 32.
Then comes the Monday-to-Tuesday storm. A storm system in the Southern Plains will move into the Midwest on Monday, transfer its energy somewhere off the mid-Atlantic coast that night and then move out to sea.
The Canadian, European, German and Global Forecast System (American) models at the time of writing were largely in the wetter, not snowier, camp.
Meanwhile, the UKMET (Great Britain) and European models had a snowier solution. I lean where the majority are. I believe it will largely be a rainmaker for us. Even if it were to be all snow, we wouldn’t be talking about a major storm.
The “Cape May Bubble” should strike again, with a nearly all-rain event.
Those along and south of a line from Millville to Port Republic to Ship Bottom should prepare for a little snow or mix, but it will be a largely-rain event. Elsewhere, those in places like Stafford Township or Hammonton or Bridgeton have the potential for a blend of rain, snow and sleet.
Winds will be breezy from the southeast, turning to the northeast. However, no damaging winds are likely. In terms of coastal flooding, I’d expect one possible round of minor-stage flooding with the early Tuesday high tide. Plan to move your cars if necessary.
