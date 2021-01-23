Weather: A frigid weekend to lead into early-week storm

While winds will be lighter, they will still be able to bring wind chills to near 10 as Sunday kicks off. Expect your heater to work overtime at night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday will start with plentiful morning sunshine that is eventually replaced by high clouds ahead of our potential winter storm. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday, a few degrees above freezing. However, with less winds, it won’t be all that bad outside. This will be the better of the two weekend days to get outdoor work or exercise in.

With more cloud cover Sunday night, we’ll better be able to keep what little heat we have from the day near the surface. Therefore, it’ll be a night closer to average. We’ll slide through the 30s during the evening. Seaville and the mainland will be in the mid-20s for lows, while Ocean City and the shore will be around 32.

Then comes the Monday-to-Tuesday storm. A storm system in the Southern Plains will move into the Midwest on Monday, transfer its energy somewhere off the mid-Atlantic coast that night and then move out to sea.

The Canadian, European, German and Global Forecast System (American) models at the time of writing were largely in the wetter, not snowier, camp.