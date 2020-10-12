Weather: A few showers Tuesday, then high pressure comes in

A struggling cold front will pass Tuesday, putting the finishing touches on what has been a wet stretch of time. Then, high pressure breaks through, unleashing warm, sunny conditions to the area.

By and large, Tuesday will be a dry day. However, the center of the low pressure from the remnants of Delta will be nearby and a few showers will be around through 11 a.m. It will not be a washout anywhere and some of you will even be dry. Still, with the wet ground, lawn work may have to wait until the afternoon, though a morning run will be good.

The low-pressure system will slowly move northeast into the afternoon. It’ll be a dry one, but cloud cover will still be present, thanks to the nearby system, as a cold front passes the area.

High temperatures will sit around 70 degrees. However, if we do break for a little afternoon sun, we’ll sit about 5 degrees warmer on a northwest wind.

Clouds will still be around Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s, as cloud cover retains the heat from the day. Overnight, with the clearer sky, we’ll drop into the upper 40s on the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.

