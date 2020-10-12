Weather: A few showers Tuesday, then high pressure comes in

A struggling cold front will pass Tuesday, putting the finishing touches on what has been a wet stretch of time. Then, high pressure breaks through, unleashing warm, sunny conditions to the area.
By and large, Tuesday will be a dry day. However, the center of the low pressure from the remnants of Delta will be nearby and a few showers will be around through 11 a.m. It will not be a washout anywhere and some of you will even be dry. Still, with the wet ground, lawn work may have to wait until the afternoon, though a morning run will be good.
The low-pressure system will slowly move northeast into the afternoon. It’ll be a dry one, but cloud cover will still be present, thanks to the nearby system, as a cold front passes the area.
High temperatures will sit around 70 degrees. However, if we do break for a little afternoon sun, we’ll sit about 5 degrees warmer on a northwest wind.
Clouds will still be around Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s, as cloud cover retains the heat from the day. Overnight, with the clearer sky, we’ll drop into the upper 40s on the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.
As we transition into Wednesday, we’ll be graced by the presence of a large high-pressure system from the west. Our air will feel clean and we can again break out the sunglasses that we needed so much last week. Enjoy it.
Wednesday night will be a comfortable one for outdoor dining or a stroll outside. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Overnight, lows will be 55 to 60, great for sleeping with the windows open.
High pressure will quickly scoot up the East Coast and into Eastern Canada Thursday. Winds will turn to the southwest with time and sunshine will still be prevalent. Egg Harbor Township and the mainland will rise a few degrees higher than Wednesday. The shore will still be in the low 70s, as southwest winds lead to a sea-breeze front.
We will end the week with rain. A cold front, loaded with crisp, fall air, will push through. As of now, it’s a little too early for timing. However, it does favor the daytime hours. I don’t expect a washout but that visit to the pumpkin patch or corn maze may have to wait for the dry, sunny weekend ahead.
Finally, for those who want to know what lies ahead, way ahead, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 50 to 55 percent chance that South Jersey is above average in the temperatures department, when you calculate all of the days within the period. Essentially, a coin flip but long range meteorologists at the New Jersey based consulting firm WeatherWorks believe that the latter half of October will bring warm weather, too.
