The clash of the departing and incoming seasons will be evident this weekend. Less humid, breezy, cooler weather will be prevalent for Saturday, with a chair-in-the-sand-worthy Sunday on tap.
We’ll begin the day Saturday much differently than how we left it Friday.
Gone is the sticky air and cloud cover, and in will be areas of sunshine, as well as a crisp autumn twinge to the air. Temperatures will begin in the low to mid-60s everywhere.
High pressure will scurry through New England during the day. That will bring us northeast winds around the clockwise spinning high, which will be stiff at the shore, around 15 to 20 mph.
So, it won’t be the best day to lay out on the sand, but it’ll still be a great day to be out and about, whether in the farmlands of Shiloh or the seashore of Sea Isle City. Morning sunshine will see cloud cover fill in over time. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
Summery air will then fight back the inevitable fall weather Saturday night. Winds will turn from the northeast to the southeast. This will bring up dew points from the dry 50s during the day to a purgatory type of dew points in the 60s.
Temperatures will slide through the 70s into the evening. Overnight, with a partly cloudy sky, low temperatures will sink into the low 60s on the mainland to the mid-60s at the shore. It’ll be another good night to leave the windows open.
We’ll have a little more heat and a little more humidity Sunday as southeast winds around high pressure continue.
It will be mostly to partly cloudy. However, we should remain dry.
If you do want to sink your toes into the sand and enjoy “locals summer,” it will be a good day to do so.
Outdoor projects look great, as well as outdoor dining (which I’ll be doing). Highs will be just around 80 everywhere in the region.
Eventually, the cold front will pass through. The potential for a shower or storm will begin between 7 and 9 p.m., ending 4 to 6 a.m. Monday.
Rainfall coverage should be hit or miss, more miss than hit.
Any rain may be heavy, but nothing like the record rainfall we saw Thursday. Low temperatures will be balmy, in the upper 60s inland to low 70s along the shore.
While it looks like we’ll have a case of the Monday blahs when we start with a cloudy sky, it will actually clear out and turn very pleasant. High temperatures will rise into the low 80s, keeping summer alive for another nice day.
A large Canadian high pressure will makes its presence known for Tuesday.
Expect strong northeast winds that will push high temperatures down only to the low 70s. It will feel like fall, with plenty of sun.
