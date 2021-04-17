Weather: A dry seasonable weekend, see what day will get to 70 next week

As far as Sunday goes, I will remove the isolated rain shower potential I had the past couple of days. It does look like the weak, unorganized disturbance that will pass during the afternoon won’t produce any showers for us.

But don’t expect much sunshine either. Highs will stay just around 60 degrees.

It’ll be another evening in the 50s. Then, we’ll slide into the mid and upper 40s for low temperatures.

A meager piece of energy, but one stronger than Sunday’s, will pass on Monday. I believe this will spark up sprinkles or showers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least 90% of your day will be dry, though. Unless you are paving or roofing, your outdoor projects will be fine. Highs will hurdle just above 60 at the shore, getting to the mid-60s on the mainland.

With high pressure off the Virginia coast and a southwest wind, Tuesday has the potential to reach above 70 degrees. This will be for the mainland, but even the shore will bask in high temperatures. Enjoy the comfortable air. We’ll get more of those as we wrap up April and head into May.