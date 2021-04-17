Weather: A dry seasonable weekend, see what day will get to 70 next week

It won’t be the brightest weekend, but it will be a dry one, as high pressure hangs on to prevent rain. Going into next week, expect an unsettled pattern. A few days will bring at least the potential for a shower, but we’ll also have one sunny day that tops 70.
In a sign that April is still a transition month, you will need the winter jacket Saturday if you will be outside early in the morning.
We’ll start off around 40 inland and just above that at the shore, not that unusual for this time of the year. However, when you factor in the winds, it’ll feel like it’s around the freezing mark.
However, the winds will diminish as we go into the morning. We’ll start off with plenty of sunshine, which will send temperatures up pretty quickly.
Heat-blocking clouds will fill in for the afternoon, so we won’t reach our maximum potential. Still, it will be a comfortable day to be out and about, with highs in the low 60s on the mainland and upper 50s on the islands.
If you want to dine outside Saturday evening, bring an extra layer and you’ll be fine. We’ll slip through the 50s through about midnight.
With a mostly cloudy sky, lows will be a couple of degrees milder than Saturday morning’s. Sunday morning will bottom out in the low to mid-40s.
As far as Sunday goes, I will remove the isolated rain shower potential I had the past couple of days. It does look like the weak, unorganized disturbance that will pass during the afternoon won’t produce any showers for us.
But don’t expect much sunshine either. Highs will stay just around 60 degrees.
It’ll be another evening in the 50s. Then, we’ll slide into the mid and upper 40s for low temperatures.
A meager piece of energy, but one stronger than Sunday’s, will pass on Monday. I believe this will spark up sprinkles or showers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least 90% of your day will be dry, though. Unless you are paving or roofing, your outdoor projects will be fine. Highs will hurdle just above 60 at the shore, getting to the mid-60s on the mainland.
With high pressure off the Virginia coast and a southwest wind, Tuesday has the potential to reach above 70 degrees. This will be for the mainland, but even the shore will bask in high temperatures. Enjoy the comfortable air. We’ll get more of those as we wrap up April and head into May.
Otherwise, Wednesday is trending wetter than it had in previous forecasts. It looks like that storm system that will largely pass to our south will just clip us, but it also will try to link up with a strong storm system that will move through New England.
The combination of the two leads me to believe we’ll see a few hours of rain but not a washout for the middle of the week.
