Weather: A dry Saturday, but strong storms, flooding possible rest of weekend

Saturday during the day will be different than Saturday night, as a cold front passes overnight, bringing showers and storms. Flooding rains are possible, and severe weather cannot be ruled out. A low-pressure system will swirl in New England Sunday and Monday, bringing cooler air and showers.
Your phone app may show rain Saturday, but we will likely be dry. The only thing I could possibly see bringing rain would be a brief shower along the sea breeze front on the Garden State Parkway.
Otherwise, it will be more of the same we’ve had all week — hot and humid. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be in the low 90s for Hammonton and inland spots. In Harvey Cedars and along the shore, we’ll be in the mid-80s. Winds will be southwest, but then a southeasterly wind will blow near the shore for the midday and afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …
The inland heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees. I’ll say what I’ve said all week long — drink plenty of water, stay in the air conditioning, don’t overexert yourself outside and keep your pets off the blacktop.
You should have a few hours of dry time around and after dark. So outdoor dining will be just fine, with temperatures falling into the 80s. However, a cold front will close in on South Jersey, and we’ll be in for a 2.5-day stretch of unsettled weather.
Showers and storms will begin between 9 and 11 p.m., from west to east across the state. When you do get rain, it will pour. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be likely, bringing areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding. The clusters of storms may bring damaging winds, but we will get a nice assist from the nighttime, when the lack of destabilizing sun should keep things in check.
After 3 a.m. or so, the clusters will move offshore. We’ll still see isolated showers into the morning, though. Lows will be in the low 70s.
My thoughts remain the same on Sunday. Isolated morning showers will give way to more widespread rain during the afternoon and early evening. Will it be a washout? No. If you were going to hang with friends on the deck, that’s fine, just know you may need to run inside. On the other hand, if you’re planning on taking a 30- or 60-minute drive to the shore, I’d stay closer to home. Outdoor plans and work should be focused on the morning.
Isolated areas of roadway flooding are likely in the heaviest rain cells. Precipitable water values, a measure of moisture in the air, will be well above 2 inches, which is considered very high.
Otherwise, we’ll break our four-day heat wave on the mainland by Saturday as we go into Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
🚨 Our 3rd heat wave of 2021 is official at ACY— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 16, 2021
3⃣ -consecutive days with 90F+
4⃣ - expected length of our heat wave, with another 90F Saturday
And heat waves are longer getting longer @ClimateCentral pic.twitter.com/n27lyqxXhU
Showers will continue overnight, mainly south of the Atlantic City Expressway. By early Monday morning, we will be dry. Lows will be around a sticky 70 degrees. Monday morning will be Sunday-lite. A very spotty morning shower will give way to the scattered, hit-or-miss kind of afternoon storms. A few will escape dry, and all will have plenty of dry time. A day at the pool or beach will be OK, just have a plan to run inside quickly. Highs will be 80 to 85 under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
