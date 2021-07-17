Weather: A dry Saturday, but strong storms, flooding possible rest of weekend

Saturday during the day will be different than Saturday night, as a cold front passes overnight, bringing showers and storms. Flooding rains are possible, and severe weather cannot be ruled out. A low-pressure system will swirl in New England Sunday and Monday, bringing cooler air and showers.

Your phone app may show rain Saturday, but we will likely be dry. The only thing I could possibly see bringing rain would be a brief shower along the sea breeze front on the Garden State Parkway.

Otherwise, it will be more of the same we’ve had all week — hot and humid. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be in the low 90s for Hammonton and inland spots. In Harvey Cedars and along the shore, we’ll be in the mid-80s. Winds will be southwest, but then a southeasterly wind will blow near the shore for the midday and afternoon.

+4 In Atlantic City, rising seas threaten an already struggling industry ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …

The inland heat index will be 100 to 105 degrees. I’ll say what I’ve said all week long — drink plenty of water, stay in the air conditioning, don’t overexert yourself outside and keep your pets off the blacktop.

You should have a few hours of dry time around and after dark. So outdoor dining will be just fine, with temperatures falling into the 80s. However, a cold front will close in on South Jersey, and we’ll be in for a 2.5-day stretch of unsettled weather.