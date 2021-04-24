Weather: A dry Saturday but 40 mph gusts, soaking rain for part of the weekend

Despite the gray look for most of the day, Saturday will be dry around the region. However, a mini coastal storm will pass through Saturday night into part of Sunday, bringing rain, wind and potential coastal flooding.

Next week will then be a super comfortable, warm spring stretch.

Despite the meagersunshine, Saturday will be a comfortable day in South Jersey. House projects, exercise or sitting with a friend outside are all doable.

Temperatures will start out in the 40s early Saturday and rise through the 50s and 60s with time. Eventually, high temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Sea Isle City and the shore, with 70 readings in Egg Harbor City and the inland areas.

Dinner al fresco will be OK. To be safe, though, make plans while it’s still daylight. A low-pressure system will move from Virginia toward the coast. High pressure should keep it dry for the first few hours of the evening. Eventually, though, rain will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight. Winds will pick up out of the southeast during this time, too.

We’ll then have a wind swept rain for the rest of the night. Areas of stream and creek flooding will be around in isolated spots as sustained winds get up to 15 to 25 mph out of the northeast by daybreak Sunday.