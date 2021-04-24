Weather: A dry Saturday but 40 mph gusts, soaking rain for part of the weekend

Despite the gray look for most of the day, Saturday will be dry around the region. However, a mini coastal storm will pass through Saturday night into part of Sunday, bringing rain, wind and potential coastal flooding.
Next week will then be a super comfortable, warm spring stretch.
Despite the meagersunshine, Saturday will be a comfortable day in South Jersey. House projects, exercise or sitting with a friend outside are all doable.
Temperatures will start out in the 40s early Saturday and rise through the 50s and 60s with time. Eventually, high temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Sea Isle City and the shore, with 70 readings in Egg Harbor City and the inland areas.
Dinner al fresco will be OK. To be safe, though, make plans while it’s still daylight. A low-pressure system will move from Virginia toward the coast. High pressure should keep it dry for the first few hours of the evening. Eventually, though, rain will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight. Winds will pick up out of the southeast during this time, too.
We’ll then have a wind swept rain for the rest of the night. Areas of stream and creek flooding will be around in isolated spots as sustained winds get up to 15 to 25 mph out of the northeast by daybreak Sunday.
The steady rain will end between 6 and 8 a.m., with 0.50 to 1 inch of rain falling by then. This is an increase from previous forecasts, as winds aloft look to pick up more Atlantic Ocean moisture than anticipated.
In terms of outdoor plans Sunday, some will be OK. If you need a dry ground or 100% dry day (paving comes to mind), I’d wait for another day. If you’re good with a wet ground or a shower or two (like a run), then you’ll be fine.
Showers will be present through 3 p.m., diminishing in frequency throughout the day. Sunshine will come out during this time, too.
Winds will turn to the drying northwest direction at this time and the sky will clear out. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s everywhere.
Winds lighten Sunday evening. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and 50s. As we kick off the last week of April, lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
A ridge of upper level high pressure will park itself over the East Coast for the entire week ahead. This will waft in spring fever worthy air from the Southern Plains.
Temperatures will sit at or just below 70 for a very sunny Monday. Moving into Tuesday, the thermometer will climb a bit higher.
We should be above 70 for all of the inland towns, with the shore just below that. A sea breeze will stunt temperatures from climbing higher Wednesday, but it will still be comfortable.
If you’re growing impatient for summer, stay inland on Thursday. I see 80s to mid-80s for some spots.
By the end of the week, I think all of the trees will have leaves on them, even the oaks, as we march toward beach weather.
