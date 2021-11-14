 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: A chilly Sunday, with 40s for highs one day in the forecast
0 comments
top story

Weather: A chilly Sunday, with 40s for highs one day in the forecast

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny Fall Foliage

Dogwood trees at Wharton State Park in Batsto, show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 21, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

After a surge of chilly air rushed in Saturday afternoon, we’ll continue to stay cool on a bright Sunday. An Alberta Clipper will bring a few showers early Monday with our first day with highs only in the 40s to come after they pass.

You’ll need the jacket kicking off Sunday outside. In Hamilton Township and the inland spots, we’ll be just above 32 degrees. For Harvey Cedars and the shore, we’ll be in the upper 30s. High pressure passing by to the south will mean sunshine to start.

Sweater weather comes to mind for me Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 50s, about 5 degrees below average for mid-November. A west wind around 10 mph will blow. Conditions will be good for viewing the (unfortunately, not great) fall foliage, the pumpkin patch or early holiday decorating.

Clouds will build in late in the afternoon and increase during the evening. The heat-trapping clouds will mean we will only fall into the 40s through midnight.

We’ll get a few overnight showers as the Alberta Clipper, a typically weak low-pressure system that swiftly moves from Alberta into the Northeast, passes. This is a slightly earlier time for the rain than in our previous forecast. Rain showers should develop around midnight and then exit off the coast by 6 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Expect the driest conditions near Cape May County, furthest from the low-pressure system. Rainfall totals won’t add up to more than 0.10 inches anywhere in our region, though. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday still look to be nearly the same. We’ll be under the influence of a trough of upper-level low pressure, keeping us cooler than average.

Expect highs only in the upper 40s Monday, which would be our coolest day of the autumn so far. You’ll want the jacket or an extra layer on all day long, despite the plentiful sunshine. Overnight Monday, we’ll near the freezing mark for most inland towns — even the shore will be in the mid-30s — which would also be the coolest night of the season.

Winds will kick up Monday night out of the northwest, and they will stay stiff going into Tuesday. That will be the only real difference between the two days.

Going into the rest of the week, a surface high pressure will build in from the Deep South and be with us for Wednesday. Temperatures will hop to around 60 degrees, roughly 5 degrees above average, as a result. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be a bit warmer as strong southwest winds blow out ahead of a cold front. Either late Thursday or Thursday night, a line of rain will pass through. This would bring a few hours of rain with no flooding or severe weather problems expected.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News