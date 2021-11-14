Weather: A chilly Sunday, with 40s for highs one day in the forecast

After a surge of chilly air rushed in Saturday afternoon, we’ll continue to stay cool on a bright Sunday. An Alberta Clipper will bring a few showers early Monday with our first day with highs only in the 40s to come after they pass.

You’ll need the jacket kicking off Sunday outside. In Hamilton Township and the inland spots, we’ll be just above 32 degrees. For Harvey Cedars and the shore, we’ll be in the upper 30s. High pressure passing by to the south will mean sunshine to start.

Sweater weather comes to mind for me Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 50s, about 5 degrees below average for mid-November. A west wind around 10 mph will blow. Conditions will be good for viewing the (unfortunately, not great) fall foliage, the pumpkin patch or early holiday decorating.

Clouds will build in late in the afternoon and increase during the evening. The heat-trapping clouds will mean we will only fall into the 40s through midnight.

We’ll get a few overnight showers as the Alberta Clipper, a typically weak low-pressure system that swiftly moves from Alberta into the Northeast, passes. This is a slightly earlier time for the rain than in our previous forecast. Rain showers should develop around midnight and then exit off the coast by 6 a.m.

