Weather: 90s continue Friday, but heat wave breaks on stormier weekend

Another day with temperatures in the 90s inland and a very warm shore will continue on this muggy Friday. However, the combination of a cold front sagging through the area and a high pressure system in Maine will bring cooler relief, but also rainy periods.

Temperatures again will start out just around 70 for most inland spots. The well-inland Pine Barrens will likely be in the upper 60s, while the shore will be in the mid-70s. All in all, about what you expect for a tropical airmass.

High pressure that stretches from Bermuda to Florida to Massachusetts will hang on for one more day, pumping in hot and humid air. Expect morning sun to mix with clouds during the afternoon. These clouds will turn into thunderstorms in a few spots after 2 p.m. Hit-or-miss rain will be present for the rest of the day. I wouldn’t cancel a trip to the pool or a day in the park, just keep rain in the back of your mind. Outdoor work is OK if it’s not sensitive to rain.

Highs will again reach the low 90s inland, with a peak heat index in the low 100s. Meanwhile, the shore will have a bit of a cooling sea breeze, keeping the coastline in the upper 80s. Essentially, it will feel just like Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States …