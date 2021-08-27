 Skip to main content
Weather: 90s continue Friday, but heat wave breaks on stormier weekend
Weather: 90s continue Friday, but heat wave breaks on stormier weekend

Sun Storms

Image via Pixabay. 

 Joe Martucci

Another day with temperatures in the 90s inland and a very warm shore will continue on this muggy Friday. However, the combination of a cold front sagging through the area and a high pressure system in Maine will bring cooler relief, but also rainy periods.

AccuWeather cooler sat

Temperatures again will start out just around 70 for most inland spots. The well-inland Pine Barrens will likely be in the upper 60s, while the shore will be in the mid-70s. All in all, about what you expect for a tropical airmass.

Forecast Radar

The forecast radar for Friday, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. 

High pressure that stretches from Bermuda to Florida to Massachusetts will hang on for one more day, pumping in hot and humid air. Expect morning sun to mix with clouds during the afternoon. These clouds will turn into thunderstorms in a few spots after 2 p.m. Hit-or-miss rain will be present for the rest of the day. I wouldn’t cancel a trip to the pool or a day in the park, just keep rain in the back of your mind. Outdoor work is OK if it’s not sensitive to rain.

Highs will again reach the low 90s inland, with a peak heat index in the low 100s. Meanwhile, the shore will have a bit of a cooling sea breeze, keeping the coastline in the upper 80s. Essentially, it will feel just like Thursday.

With a cold front coming from the north, shower and storm activity will continue throughout the night. Heavy rain threatens in any storm, which would bring localized flash flooding. Rain won’t be widespread to ruin a Friday night party, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky. We will fall through the 80s into the 70s in the evening. Saturday morning lows could be the mildest they will be for the rest of the year, with mid- to even upper 70s.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. Rain will be squeezed between high pressure to the north and a front over the region. Winds will be from the southeast, which will keep us much cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s. So you’ll get heat relief, but widespread showers and storms will be around all Saturday long. If you have outdoor weekend plans, push them to Sunday if you can.

Stream and creek flooding will be possible. About 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely, with locally higher amounts. Do be aware of this driving around.

Storm activity will wane into the evening, so dinner outside might be OK. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. After midnight, all will be dry. Areas of fog will develop, with lows in the low to mid-70s.

Summer is the time for the most amount of outdoor fun! However, that fun can come at the price. Heat waves are the biggest weather killer in the United States. Between 1990 to 2019, an average of 138 people died from the heat, according to the National Weather Service. The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one meteorologist says could bring a standard definition across the globe.

Sunday will be drier. With a piece of upper-level energy out of the area, the only thunderstorms we’ll see are the typical, scattered p.m. pop-up storms. Temperatures will rebound as we see some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with low 80s in Avalon and the coast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

