Weather: 90s continue Friday, but heat wave breaks on stormier weekend

Another day with temperatures in the 90s inland and a very warm shore will continue on this muggy Friday. However, the combination of a cold front sagging through the area and a high pressure system in Maine will bring cooler relief, but also rainy periods.
Temperatures again will start out just around 70 for most inland spots. The well-inland Pine Barrens will likely be in the upper 60s, while the shore will be in the mid-70s. All in all, about what you expect for a tropical airmass.
High pressure that stretches from Bermuda to Florida to Massachusetts will hang on for one more day, pumping in hot and humid air. Expect morning sun to mix with clouds during the afternoon. These clouds will turn into thunderstorms in a few spots after 2 p.m. Hit-or-miss rain will be present for the rest of the day. I wouldn’t cancel a trip to the pool or a day in the park, just keep rain in the back of your mind. Outdoor work is OK if it’s not sensitive to rain.
Highs will again reach the low 90s inland, with a peak heat index in the low 100s. Meanwhile, the shore will have a bit of a cooling sea breeze, keeping the coastline in the upper 80s. Essentially, it will feel just like Thursday.
With a cold front coming from the north, shower and storm activity will continue throughout the night. Heavy rain threatens in any storm, which would bring localized flash flooding. Rain won’t be widespread to ruin a Friday night party, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky. We will fall through the 80s into the 70s in the evening. Saturday morning lows could be the mildest they will be for the rest of the year, with mid- to even upper 70s.
Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. Rain will be squeezed between high pressure to the north and a front over the region. Winds will be from the southeast, which will keep us much cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s. So you’ll get heat relief, but widespread showers and storms will be around all Saturday long. If you have outdoor weekend plans, push them to Sunday if you can.
Stream and creek flooding will be possible. About 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely, with locally higher amounts. Do be aware of this driving around.
Storm activity will wane into the evening, so dinner outside might be OK. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. After midnight, all will be dry. Areas of fog will develop, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Sunday will be drier. With a piece of upper-level energy out of the area, the only thunderstorms we’ll see are the typical, scattered p.m. pop-up storms. Temperatures will rebound as we see some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with low 80s in Avalon and the coast.
Here are all the 2021 hurricane names with Grace, Henri currently active
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - In progress
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - In progress
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
