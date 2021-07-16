Weather: 3rd heat wave of 2021 likely to be reached Friday, stomier weekend next

The weekend ahead will have its fair share of showers and storms, potentially strong ones. However, there are two good beach days between Friday and Sunday as the heat slowly fades.

Again, our mornings will begin about five degrees above average, in the low to mid-70s. Areas of fog will straddle mainly along the shore, so give yourself an extra minute or two getting where you need to go there.

Friday will be the driest day of the weekend, as a rain-making cold front will continue far enough to our west. A large Bermuda high-pressure system will bring southwesterly winds around the clockwise spinning system.

Similar to Thursday, most places will be dry. However, a shower may spark up along a cooling sea breeze front somewhere along the Garden State Parkway corridor during the afternoon. The shower would be about a half hour and fairly small.

Otherwise, we’re going for our third heat wave of 2021, with highs in the low 90s along the immediate mainland (West Cape May, Manahawkin, etc.) and mid-90s inland (Weymouth Township, Millville, etc.). The peak heat index will be in the low 100s, so take it slow out there. Keep your pets off the blacktop, too.

At the shore, a cooling sea breeze will put highs in the more comfortable mid-80s.