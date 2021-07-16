Weather: 3rd heat wave of 2021 likely to be reached Friday, stomier weekend next

The weekend ahead will have its fair share of showers and storms, potentially strong ones. However, there are two good beach days between Friday and Sunday as the heat slowly fades.
Again, our mornings will begin about five degrees above average, in the low to mid-70s. Areas of fog will straddle mainly along the shore, so give yourself an extra minute or two getting where you need to go there.
Friday will be the driest day of the weekend, as a rain-making cold front will continue far enough to our west. A large Bermuda high-pressure system will bring southwesterly winds around the clockwise spinning system.
Similar to Thursday, most places will be dry. However, a shower may spark up along a cooling sea breeze front somewhere along the Garden State Parkway corridor during the afternoon. The shower would be about a half hour and fairly small.
Otherwise, we’re going for our third heat wave of 2021, with highs in the low 90s along the immediate mainland (West Cape May, Manahawkin, etc.) and mid-90s inland (Weymouth Township, Millville, etc.). The peak heat index will be in the low 100s, so take it slow out there. Keep your pets off the blacktop, too.
At the shore, a cooling sea breeze will put highs in the more comfortable mid-80s.
If you’re coming to the shore for the weekend, you’ll enjoy temperatures in the 80s and 70s with a mainly clear sky. While it will be comfortable to walk around or go out for a drink, sleeping overnight will be uncomfortable if you do not have air conditioning. I’m expecting mid-70s for lows. It would be our warmest night at the shore if my forecast holds.
Saturday will then be the beginning of a new weather pattern. That cold front will now make a move for the coast. With plenty of rising air ahead of it, severe weather will be possible.
But it won’t be until another hot, humid and mostly dry day. A sunny sky will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. With a little uptick in the southwesterly wind, we’ll be in the low 90s inland, with sea breeze relief at the shore. The beach will be the place to be, as water temperatures will continue to stay above average.
Eventually, the potential for slow-moving thunderstorms will arise, starting between 8 and 11 p.m. This will begin in Salem County and move east. Loaded with juicy, tropical moisture, roadway flooding will be the main concern overnight. Rain may fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Damaging winds will be possible. However, given the more stable atmosphere overnight, I doubt it will be widespread.
The storms will clear out by 3 a.m. Low temperatures generally will be 70 to 75 degrees.
An upper-level area of low pressure will begin a stretch of cooler, cloudier and wet-at-times next couple of days.
Sunday will see isolated morning showers, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will not be a washout, especially north of the Atlantic City Expressway. If you have outdoor plans already, keep them, unless you need guaranteed dry weather. At the same time, I wouldn’t make a 45-minute drive to the beach or pool, given that rain will likely fall over you at some point. Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid-80s, with a mostly cloudy sky.
Monday will be about the same, too. If you’re online, keep tuned to our website, or you can follow me on social media for more.
