Weather: 3 heat records threaten to fall in next 5 days, including Sunday

Plus, while the ocean will be enticing, do not swim in the water. There are no lifeguards there to rescue you. In addition, there will be a high risk of rip currents. If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight it, let it take you out and then escape by swimming diagonal to the coast while calling for help.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rip currents come courtesy of Subtropical Storm Ana, which formed early Saturday morning. The seventh year in a row with a named storm before the official start of hurricane season June 1, it will spin harmlessly away from Bermuda over the weekend.

Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and 70s fairly quickly. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front moves in from the north, bringing an end to the weekend heat.

The cold front is moisture-starved. All I expect are scattered, light rain showers from 3 to 8 a.m. The rain is welcome, but we will need a good soaking to ease the dry concerns.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s just about everywhere.