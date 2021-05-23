 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: 3 heat records threaten to fall in next 5 days, including Sunday
0 comments
top story

Weather: 3 heat records threaten to fall in next 5 days, including Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Heat in Atlantic City

People enjoy a first taste of summer on the beach in Atlantic City on April 28.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

While hot March, April and May days may send you to the beach, the combination of chilly waters and lack of lifeguards means you should enjoy your fun in the summer-like sun on the sand. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Margate, NJ Beach Patrol to explain more.

Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to bring record warm air to southeastern New Jersey. A strong area of upper-level high pressure will cook the region Sunday. We then cool down to below average temperatures Monday, but a summer surge will quickly follow.

Temperatures Sunday morning will kick off in the mid-60s. The average low temperature at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City on June 23 is 67 degrees, so we’re ahead of schedule on the warmth.

That will extend into the daytime hours as well. Temperatures will surge into the 70s and 80s quickly during the morning. The mix of high clouds and sun will mean you won’t get that full bite of the sun on your skin, so some good news there (still put on the sunscreen, though).

Afternoon highs will get into the low 90s for Galloway Township and inland spots Sunday. For the beaches, a westerly wind will likely push back that sea breeze. Therefore, I expect highs to sit only a few degrees below that. The exception could be Long Beach Island, where highs may “only” top out in the low 80s.

Regardless, the potential for record heat stands. The record high for Atlantic City International Airport for May 23 is 94 degrees, set in 1964. We have an outside shot of hitting that record. The marina looks safe with a 95 degree record set in 1925.

The 2021 hurricane season is saying goodbye to the Greek alphabet and hello to another more active than usual season. Jhordanne Jones, part of the prestigious Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, joins Meteorologist Joe Martucci to break down the percentages the Jersey Shore gets hit by a storm. Jhordanne also explains her journey from tropical Jamaica to the High Plains of Colorado.

Either way, it’ll be hot, so drink water and stay cool. However, we won’t have that summertime humidity, so it won’t feel as uncomfortable.

Plus, while the ocean will be enticing, do not swim in the water. There are no lifeguards there to rescue you. In addition, there will be a high risk of rip currents. If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight it, let it take you out and then escape by swimming diagonal to the coast while calling for help.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rip currents come courtesy of Subtropical Storm Ana, which formed early Saturday morning. The seventh year in a row with a named storm before the official start of hurricane season June 1, it will spin harmlessly away from Bermuda over the weekend.

Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and 70s fairly quickly. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front moves in from the north, bringing an end to the weekend heat.

The cold front is moisture-starved. All I expect are scattered, light rain showers from 3 to 8 a.m. The rain is welcome, but we will need a good soaking to ease the dry concerns.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s just about everywhere.

We’ll be on a roller coaster ride of temperatures for the week ahead. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with the cold front just having passed through. Highs will struggle to reach 70, which is at least five degrees below average for this time of year. It’ll have an October-like feel, with a mostly cloudy sky.

From there, a ridge of high pressure in the South will extend our way Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will jump well into the 70s Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Then, as we go into Wednesday and Thursday, record heat will again be on the table. Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine as mainland highs top out in the low 90s. The record at A.C. International is 93 degrees, set in 1965. A strong west-southwest wind should hold that cooling ocean breeze to the ocean, so even the islands have a good shot of hitting 90.

A warm, low temperature record may then fall Thursday. The morning low will be in the balmy upper 60s. At the airport, the record maximum low temperature is 68 degrees, and we’ll be right on the cusp of that.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News