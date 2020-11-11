Weather: 2 to 3 inches of rain likely as September weather slips away

Wednesday is known as hump day, and that coudn’t be more true for this week. Record high temperatures will be possible again, but a heavy rain overnight will slip temperatures down the thermometer for the rest of the week.
It’ll be the mildest, cloudiest morning since our warm stretch began Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 50s for Vineland and the mainland, while Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 60s. For context, our average low for Sept. 10 at Atlantic City International Airport is 60 degrees.
We will be losing the grip of high pressure that will move farther east of Bermuda during the day. Aloft, the ridge of high pressure has shifted farther south, away from us. That will allow a cold front stretching from Canada to Mexico to march east, and tropical moisture will team up with it.
However, most of your Wednesday will be just fine and balmy for outdoor work. Get in the outdoor dining while it’s comfortable enough to be out without the layers. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, sitting just shy of 70 at the shore on a south wind. The record high at A.C. International is 76 degrees. I believe we will sit just shy. Be prepared for the usual spotty roadway flooding. Stream and creek flooding can’t be ruled out either, but there should not be any big issues.
Rain will begin between 5 and 7 p.m. Then, we’ll go in between rounds of rain until 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, with a shower not ruled out into Thursday night.
That rain that will fall Wednesday evening will be light to moderate. The heaviest rain should fall after midnight Thursday morning as a wave of low pressure will ride up the cold front passing New Jersey. The Thursday morning commute will be slick. Give yourself extra time and carry the rain gear.
I’m bumping up rainfall totals to between 1.5 and 3 inches. There will be a gradient. The highest amounts will be in Cape May County, with the lowest totals near the New Jersey Turnpike. Given the sandy soil of the Pine Barrens and the fact that it has been dry for a while, our ground should largely handle it.
Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the low 60s. It’ll be balmy, and if you turned on the air conditioner, I wouldn’t blame you. We’ll likely rise into the mid-60s Thursday morning and then drop into the 50s for the rest of the day.
Friday will be damp and cooler, but still not bad for mid-November. Outdoor activities will be fine, with highs in the low 60s.
Finally, a thank you to all of the veterans reading this Wednesday. Your service to our country is selfless and brave. I truly appreciate your sacrifices for this country. Without you, a stroll along the boardwalk, a Friday night at a corn maze or a dinner downtown would not be possible.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog turns to a cloudy day. Rain develops 5 to 7 p.m. Record warmth possible.
Rain, heavy at times. Rain ends 1 to 3 p.m. However, a shower will remain possible into the night.
A mix of sun and clouds
Partly sunny and cooler
Showers around
Partly sunny
Partly sunny and windy.
