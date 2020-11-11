Weather: 2 to 3 inches of rain likely as September weather slips away

Wednesday is known as hump day, and that coudn’t be more true for this week. Record high temperatures will be possible again, but a heavy rain overnight will slip temperatures down the thermometer for the rest of the week.

It’ll be the mildest, cloudiest morning since our warm stretch began Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 50s for Vineland and the mainland, while Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 60s. For context, our average low for Sept. 10 at Atlantic City International Airport is 60 degrees.

We will be losing the grip of high pressure that will move farther east of Bermuda during the day. Aloft, the ridge of high pressure has shifted farther south, away from us. That will allow a cold front stretching from Canada to Mexico to march east, and tropical moisture will team up with it.

However, most of your Wednesday will be just fine and balmy for outdoor work. Get in the outdoor dining while it’s comfortable enough to be out without the layers. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, sitting just shy of 70 at the shore on a south wind. The record high at A.C. International is 76 degrees. I believe we will sit just shy. Be prepared for the usual spotty roadway flooding. Stream and creek flooding can’t be ruled out either, but there should not be any big issues.