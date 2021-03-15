 Skip to main content
Weather: 14-day dry streak Monday has never been done in 77 years, will it last?
top story

Weather: 14-day dry streak Monday has never been done in 77 years, will it last?

Atlantic City Drone Photos on Sunny, Winter Day

Drone photos from a sunny, winter day in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City.

South Jersey will have its 14th dry day in a row Monday, giving 2021 sole possession for the longest dry streak completely within the month of March at Atlantic City International Airport. A few showers may snap the drought Tuesday. If it doesn’t, though, we’ll have to wait until Thursday.

It will be chilly for a mid-March morning in the region. Strong northwesterly winds overnight will keep everywhere in the mid-20s, even the shore, as the wind mixes out the air from the milder ocean water (relatively, water temperatures are in the low 40s). Wind chills will be in the teens everywhere, so you’ll need the jackets, scarves and gloves, perhaps for one last time.

While winds will lighten Monday — expect sustained winds 10 to 15 mph — the damage already will have been done. The brunt of a cold air mass coming straight from Northern Canada will settle in the region. Despite the strong sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below average. It’ll be one of those days where you’ll want the winter gear outside, but if you hop in a car, it’ll be quite toasty, courtesy of the greenhouse effect.

Limit any outdoor burning again Monday. The threat of wildfire spread will be elevated, though it won’t be like Sunday. Humidity values will be in the 20% to 30% range, but lighter winds will lessen the concern.

Humidity Monday

Relative humidity forecast for 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Global Forecast System (WSI) model. Very dry air will lead to another day of enhanced wildfire spread. 

We’ll quickly fall through the 30s and 20s during the evening. However, clouds will build in toward and after midnight. That will limit how far we drop. We should stay in the mid-20s for lows inland and the upper 20s at the shore.

Add this all up and you will have the 14th consecutive dry day at A.C. International. We’ve never gone that many days dry solely in the month of March in the airport’s history, which goes back to 1944. Much more impressively, it’s also the longest dry March streak at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where March records go back to 1874.

In 1986, the airport did go 19 days in a row dry (March 16 to April 3), and 16 of them were in March. For a little more context, this is our longest dry streak since Oct. 10-24, 2015.

OK, back to the forecast. A low-pressure system, the same one responsible for feet of snow in the Rockies over the weekend, will be in the area Tuesday. One problem, though — we have that bone-dry, high-pressure system sitting right overhead. High pressure is going to win most of this fight. The storm system will dive into the Virginias and Carolinas during the day.

Radar Tuesday

Forecasted radar for Tuesday's system, according to the North American model. 

The question is how close to the northern edge of the storm we will be.

It’ll definitely be dry through 10 a.m. For the rest of the day, the potential for a shower will be there.

During the morning, this could be a snow shower, with no accumulation. Otherwise, it’ll be rain showers. The likelihood of it raining or snowing will be less than 50/50 everywhere, though Cape May County will be the “most” likely to see a light shower.

A very spotty shower could fall through midnight. Again, most places should be dry. If the airport or marina dodges the showers, it’ll be dry day No. 15.

Wednesday will be a seasonable and mostly cloudy dry. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s. You may want to crack the windows open a little bit.

That will be dry day No. 16.

Thursday will be the next potential for rain. Similar to Tuesday, a low-pressure system will run into high pressure overhead.

However, this high pressure isn’t as strong and should lose the war against the rainy system. Our dry streak should end here, with much needed periods of rain. Expect a strong southeast wind Thursday and a strong northeast wind Friday.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

