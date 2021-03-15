Weather: 14-day dry streak Monday has never been done in 77 years, will it last?

We’ll quickly fall through the 30s and 20s during the evening. However, clouds will build in toward and after midnight. That will limit how far we drop. We should stay in the mid-20s for lows inland and the upper 20s at the shore.

Add this all up and you will have the 14th consecutive dry day at A.C. International. We’ve never gone that many days dry solely in the month of March in the airport’s history, which goes back to 1944. Much more impressively, it’s also the longest dry March streak at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where March records go back to 1874.

In 1986, the airport did go 19 days in a row dry (March 16 to April 3), and 16 of them were in March. For a little more context, this is our longest dry streak since Oct. 10-24, 2015.

OK, back to the forecast. A low-pressure system, the same one responsible for feet of snow in the Rockies over the weekend, will be in the area Tuesday. One problem, though — we have that bone-dry, high-pressure system sitting right overhead. High pressure is going to win most of this fight. The storm system will dive into the Virginias and Carolinas during the day.

The question is how close to the northern edge of the storm we will be.