Weather: 12 inches of tidal flooding likely Saturday, slowly improving after

Coastal flooding, rain and wind is not the way to spend your Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. However, the ups and downs of spring will dictate so. After Saturday, it will ever so slightly improve for Sunday, with a nice Monday ahead.
Winds will be out of the east this morning and then turn to the northeast. Along the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts in the 40s. On the mainland, sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s. Temperatures will start off Saturday in the low to mid-50s and only rise into the low 60s, about 15 degrees below average. In terms of rain, expect off-and-on showers throughout the day. Generally, the morning will be wetter than the afternoon. That being said, there really is no specific window I can give you that would tell you when it’s dry and wet. We do need the rain, so that is some positive news. It does look like steady rain will come back just after dark Saturday. A wave of low pressure will move off the Virginia coast and turn to the northeast. Along with that windswept rain will be coastal flooding. Most places will be in minor flood stage, which is just nuisance flooding that we see many times a year. However, for some of you, it will be moderate flood stage, and that’s where you can start to get water in your home or business. We are looking at 6 to 12 inches of salt water. Roads will likely be closed for an hour or two around the high tide, which is near midnight.
The steady rain will end between 4 and 7 a.m. Sunday. Lows will be in the 50s. My thoughts have not changed too much on the day. It will be mostly dry. I would say 70% of it will be rain-free. A shower will be possible at any point though, so many outdoor plans will likely have to wait another day. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 15 and 25 mph sustained. Temperatures still feel more like April rather than the unofficial start of summer. Highs will get into the mid 60s, a slight increase from Saturday. The clouds will start to clear Sunday evening as low pressure moves toward Cape Cod. It’ll be a little chilly out. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening. High tide will be just after midnight for most places Sunday night, and minor stage coastal flooding will be around again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s inland, around 50 at the shore.
As mentioned all week, Monday will be the best day of the weekend to be outside and near the water. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a drying northwesterly wind. Afternoon highs will get into the 70s even at the shore. It’ll be a nice end to the holiday weekend as we remember those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
WATCH: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Support South Jersey Local Journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
LISTEN: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Subscribe to Something in the Air podcast, wherever you get your podcasts
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.