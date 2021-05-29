Weather: 12 inches of tidal flooding likely Saturday, slowly improving after

Winds will be out of the east this morning and then turn to the northeast. Along the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts in the 40s. On the mainland, sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s. Temperatures will start off Saturday in the low to mid-50s and only rise into the low 60s, about 15 degrees below average. In terms of rain, expect off-and-on showers throughout the day. Generally, the morning will be wetter than the afternoon. That being said, there really is no specific window I can give you that would tell you when it’s dry and wet. We do need the rain, so that is some positive news. It does look like steady rain will come back just after dark Saturday. A wave of low pressure will move off the Virginia coast and turn to the northeast. Along with that windswept rain will be coastal flooding. Most places will be in minor flood stage, which is just nuisance flooding that we see many times a year. However, for some of you, it will be moderate flood stage, and that’s where you can start to get water in your home or business. We are looking at 6 to 12 inches of salt water. Roads will likely be closed for an hour or two around the high tide, which is near midnight.