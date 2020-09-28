Weather: 1 to 2 inches of rain likely before cold front kicks summer out

A series of low-pressure systems will ride along a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing periods of heavy rain, possibly heavy enough for nontidal flooding. Once the cold front passes, the sticky, summery air will go away, replaced by a chilly early October feel.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will be quite summery yet again. Temperatures will range from the mid- to upper 60s everywhere.
For reference, Atlantic City International Airport has an average low in the upper 60s during the middle of July. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina, it’s more like Labor Day Weekend. So, air conditioning and shorts are still needed.
Dew points will be right around this number too, which is on the muggier side. South-southwest winds will continue to blow throughout the day as a massive cold front, stretching from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, approaches.
Rain showers will begin after 2 p.m. However, in a humid environment like this, a shower can not be ruled out beforehand. Rain showers will be off and on throughout the day and into the evening.
Any showers could bring heavy rain, though areas of roadway flooding will be quite isolated. Therefore, it will not be a washout, but if you do need a large chunk of dry time, morning will be the best time to try.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on the mainland and mid-70s along the shore.
During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 70s and into the 60s. The front will be very close to New Jersey near midnight and, as a result, heavy rain will develop from west to east between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The rain will be steady and pretty heavy for the remainder of the overnight hours and through 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Areas of fog will be present during this time. Give yourself an extra few minutes driving around.
You can expect an inch or two of rain by 11 a.m. A few of you will see a little over two inches. Thankfully, our ground can handle quite a bit of water, partially due to our porous, sandy soil in much of the area, and because we’ve been pretty dry for the past 10 days.
After 11 a.m., drier air will begin to work in. There will still be showers around until about 5 p.m., but they will diminish in coverage. An extra tenth or two-tenths of an inch of rain will be possible here.
We’ll clear out Wednesday night. The cold front will pass, but the cooler air will lag behind. So, it’ll be in the 60s during the evening, with lows in the mid-50s in Vineland and inland spots, with around 60 degrees in Ventnor and the shore. That’s about average.
With the cold air still waiting in the wings in the Northern Plains, it’ll be a super comfortable day Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s with morning sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Picture perfect to begin October.
The fall chill will set in Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all three days, about five degrees below average.
It will likely be dry Friday and then dry for the weekend. Think sweaters and apple picking weather.
