Weather: 1 to 2 inches of rain likely before cold front kicks summer out

During the evening, temperatures will slide through the 70s and into the 60s. The front will be very close to New Jersey near midnight and, as a result, heavy rain will develop from west to east between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain will be steady and pretty heavy for the remainder of the overnight hours and through 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Areas of fog will be present during this time. Give yourself an extra few minutes driving around.

You can expect an inch or two of rain by 11 a.m. A few of you will see a little over two inches. Thankfully, our ground can handle quite a bit of water, partially due to our porous, sandy soil in much of the area, and because we’ve been pretty dry for the past 10 days.

After 11 a.m., drier air will begin to work in. There will still be showers around until about 5 p.m., but they will diminish in coverage. An extra tenth or two-tenths of an inch of rain will be possible here.

We’ll clear out Wednesday night. The cold front will pass, but the cooler air will lag behind. So, it’ll be in the 60s during the evening, with lows in the mid-50s in Vineland and inland spots, with around 60 degrees in Ventnor and the shore. That’s about average.