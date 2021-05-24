 Skip to main content
We sizzled in the hottest May weekend in history, here are what record fell
top story

We sizzled in the hottest May weekend in history, here are what record fell

Stone Harbor Beach Days End

Crowds of beachgoers remain on the beach at 82nd Street at day’s end in Stone Harbor in July 2018.

 Press archives

This past weekend may be the hottest one of 2021.

So far, it is, and it's not even Memorial Day Weekend yet. Numerous heat records fell, all a part of the most sizzling weekend in recorded history for the month of May.

Weekend Full of Heat Records.JPG

On Saturday daily high temperature records fell at Atlantic City International Airport (94 degrees), Millville Executive Airport (93 degrees) and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City (88 degrees). On Sunday, the records continued to fall at the airport (94 degrees) and Millville (94 degrees). Ironically, Atlantic City was hottest Sunday (90 degrees) but did not break the daily record.

Those figures, roughly 20 degrees above the newly updated average highs, were well before the normal first 94 degree day of the year. At Atlantic City International, it was more than a month before, with the average first date of a 94 degree high being June 25. The last time it the thermometer rose that high, this early was 2004. 

Some years don't even reach 94. 94 degrees highs are not a guarantee in Millville, either. The average first 94 degree high is even later, on June 30. This was the earliest such reading since 1962. It was the third hottest day in May's history. 

The summer sizzle extended to the shore as well. While a cooling sea breeze kept temperatures a bit lower at the beach Saturday, that was not the case Sunday. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the high temperature was 90 degrees, the earliest 90 degree high since the turn of the millenium in 2000. The first 90 degree high is June 21, on average. Records at the marina date back nearly to the resort's founding, with weather data stretching back to 1874. 

When you take into account Saturday and Sunday, the data shows that South Jersey lived through the hottest May weekend since records began at the airport and in Atlantic City itself. Some hotter years did have part of the weekend included in the two day stretch, though. 

Hottest Temps.JPG

The heat was a result of a large dome of high pressure in the Mid-South. That allowed for hotter than average temperatures from aloft to move in, which then moved down to the surface. While Saturday did have clouds, they were thin, which still allowed most of the sun's rays to hit the ground. 

The lack of a sea breeze Sunday was due to a breezy westerly wind, which blocked the cooler ocean air from moving ashore. While many flocked to the beaches, a dangerous rip currents were present, due to Subtropical Storm Ana near Bermuda. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
