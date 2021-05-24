We sizzled in the hottest May weekend in history, here are what record fell

This past weekend may be the hottest one of 2021.

So far, it is, and it's not even Memorial Day Weekend yet. Numerous heat records fell, all a part of the most sizzling weekend in recorded history for the month of May.

On Saturday daily high temperature records fell at Atlantic City International Airport (94 degrees), Millville Executive Airport (93 degrees) and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City (88 degrees). On Sunday, the records continued to fall at the airport (94 degrees) and Millville (94 degrees). Ironically, Atlantic City was hottest Sunday (90 degrees) but did not break the daily record.

Those figures, roughly 20 degrees above the newly updated average highs, were well before the normal first 94 degree day of the year. At Atlantic City International, it was more than a month before, with the average first date of a 94 degree high being June 25. The last time it the thermometer rose that high, this early was 2004.

Some years don't even reach 94. 94 degrees highs are not a guarantee in Millville, either. The average first 94 degree high is even later, on June 30. This was the earliest such reading since 1962. It was the third hottest day in May's history.