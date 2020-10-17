‘We’re like a family’: Cape recovery high school a safe haven for teens struggling with addiction

If they choose to do so, the student can go back to his or her sending district with the help and guidance of those at Coastal Prep.

“It’s collaborative,” Cannella said. “We make a plan to get them back safely and make sure they’re going to be as successful as possible. Ultimately it’s their decision, if the sending district will allow them.”

If the student wants to finish high school at Coastal Prep, they may do that as well.

And as they near gradation, Cannella will assist them out of the program and guide them along with any plans after high school, such as going to college or getting a job.

Staff also make a lifelong connection with the students, which is Kathy Gibson’s favorite part. Gibson is the director of recovery services for Cape Assist.

“They live in a world outside of here where people want stuff from them … money, drugs, whatever they need from them,” Gibson said. “We can be the people in their lives that can give them unconditional love so they are able to know that there’s people out here that actually care what happens to them, genuinely, and don’t need anything in return.”

Rittitano’s favorite part is knowing when they say “thank you,” they mean it.