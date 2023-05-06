Age: 55

Lives in: West Deptford Township, Gloucester County

Number of years in nursing: 15

Why decide on a nursing career? I'm very passionate about helping people, especially at the end of life.

Was nursing your first career choice? My first career was cosmetology, but I always wanted to be a nurse.

Best part about being a nurse? It's the hardest decision for a patient or family to make. I help so many patients and families at the hardest times of their lives.

What has kept you in the field? Honestly, to be able to help patients and to educate patients and families.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? One Christmas Eve, a young man was estranged from his mother. She wanted to see her son. She wanted lasagna and meatballs. Her son showed up for Christmas Eve. My husband got my family's Christmas Eve dinner together for between 30 and 40 people. I got her skin, turquoise nails and hair done due to my cosmetology experience. That's my favorite memory.

Age: 48

Lives in: Egg Harbor Township

Number of years in nursing: 18

Why decide on a nursing career? There was an extreme shortage in nurses in Florida. I went back to school. I earned an associates degree in Florida, and AtlantiCare paid for my bachelor's. Nursing was a more stable and needed career.

Was nursing your first career choice? First, I was in sports marketing. I earned a bachelor's in communications in 1997 at the University of South Florida. I was in Florida until 2007. I came back home when I had my first child.

Best part about being a nurse? You are able to help in the most important way in taking care of their health. I can't imagine anything more rewarding than getting everyone to take care of their body.

What has kept you in the field? Nurses and doctors are fun and smart, and I learn something new everyday. I'm proud to tell my children what I do everyday. It's fascinating to see what the body can do and what medicine can do.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? I was in the cardiovascular surgical unit. A patient had open heart surgery, emergency surgery. The family was scared and overwhelmed. I told the family, "I was going to take good care of their loved one. I need to focus. I will do what needs to be done."

The family wrote a card and thanked me for putting their loved one first. They wrote the whole unit, one card for everybody that stayed at the hospital. They were just very appreciative. We saved their loved one's life.

Age: 55

Lives in: Cape May Court House

Number of years in nursing: 28

Why decide on a nursing career? My mother, aunt, uncle, brother and sister were all in the medical field.

Was nursing your first career choice? No, the first career choice was an elementary school mathematics teacher.

Best part about being a nurse? Multiple things, including seeing a person's improving physical and mental state.

What has kept you in the field? The art of nursing is really fun. You go there and make people feel better. A bedside nurse, I was that. An outpatient nurse, I have done that. I am in administration currently. You don't ever have to leave nursing.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? There were people who were in hospice or who had no family. Every Christmas, I gave it up when I was living in Louisiana.

Note: Ellis has one daughter, Madeline Versage, who is graduating from Stockton University with a doctorate in physical therapy. She has another daughter, Sophia Ellis, who will be graduating in May 2024 from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia with a doctorate in pharmacy, which continues the tradition of someone in her family being in the medical field for a third generation.

Age: 43

Lives in: Galloway Township

Number of years in nursing: 23

Why decide on a nursing career? When I was in high school, I planned to be a pediatrician because I love kids. My homeroom teacher told me about the LPN program as part of the Chicago public school program. At my high school, I was the first and only student ever in the LPN program at the time.

Was nursing your first career choice? My first career choice was to be a pediatrician. I loved my pediatrician when I was a teen and a little kid. After 4 years, I was in the trauma center in Chicago in a labor and delivery position. I already had LPN and home health experience. I was working delivery in a high-risk obstetrics unit. All the Black nurses and Black doctors inspired me to keep growing. I love action and excitement. I still love working in labor and delivery.

Best part about being a nurse? Being there for patients at their most vulnerable stage in life. Patients say, "Thank you for being there for me. Hearing your voice helped me get through this as a first-time mom."

What has kept you in the field? It's so rewarding to take care of patients. The rush, the excitement, the miracle of life that you get to see every single day.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? Two and a half years ago during COVID, a patient was scheduled for a "C" section, but the baby was breeched. The feet were coming out. It was a medical emergency. I kept her from freaking out. It was exciting. It was a rush. It was the most memorable of all times during COVID.

Age: 74

Lives in: Brigantine

Number of years in nursing: 53 (last 33 years as an infusion nurse)

Why decide on a nursing career? In high school, I was a volunteer, a yellow bird, at Atlantic City Hospital.

Was nursing your first career choice? Yes

Best part about being a nurse? I enjoy working with people, taking care of people. I have always enjoyed my job and still do.

What has kept you in the field? I like what I do very much. I never had the yen to retire. I work with wonderful people. I enjoy what I do.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? Every experience is different. Some are good. Some are bad. As an infusion nurse, we give blood transfusions, chemotherapy and injections of all kinds. Right now, I am working with the best crew I ever worked with for a majority of the past five years.

Age: 57

Lives in: Rio Grande

Number of years in nursing: 22

Why decide on a nursing career? I had an experience in a hospital where I was told I wouldn't be able to have children. The nurses got me through that situation.

Was nursing your first career choice? I went to school to be an accountant. I worked for my family for most of my life at a farm market. I worked with my hands and with people.

Best part about being a nurse? To help a person succeed, to watch a patient's success. I feel I have succeeded if they are managing their blood sugar well.

What has kept you in the field? I like my job.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? I had a patient who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She thought she would die from the insulin. The baby was born. The mother named her baby after me. I help people through diabetes education. I do love helping my patients.

Age: 68

Lives in: Egg Harbor Township

Number of years in nursing: 37

Why decide on a nursing career? In 1986, there was a nursing shortage. My dream job was in labor and delivery and maternity. I worked at Atlantic City Medical Center. I have worked for AtlantiCare at both the Mainland and the City Division campuses.

Was nursing your first career choice? I played organ and piano solo professionally at such events as weddings. I also gave piano and organ lessons.

Best part of being a nurse? Getting the satisfaction that our hard work has paid off for getting someone to be well, seeing them heal from different diseases.

What has kept you in the field? It keeps you young, the love of it. You have to have the mind, heart and soul for it. I have cut back. I'm working part time. I don't want to retire. I'm an adjunct clinical instructor at Atlantic Cape Community College. I enjoy what I'm doing.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? In labor and delivery, I did five years of nights while my kids were growing up. They didn't always have doctors in the hospital. I have delivered a few of my own little babies.

Age: 26

Lives in: Egg Harbor Township

Number of years in nursing: 5 (last three years in the operating room)

Why decide on a nursing career? I knew a desk job wasn't for me. I wanted a job with a purpose, to help people and feel fulfilled everyday.

Was nursing your first career choice? I went straight from graduating from Stockton University into a nursing career.

Best part about being a nurse? Being a nurse during the past three years of the pandemic, it's the hardest thing, but the best thing I've ever done. We want our patients to be safe and to provide quality care.

What has kept you in the field? I got out of true bedside nursing as COVID was starting. The great thing about nursing is that there are so many things that I can do. I work in an operating room, and surgery interests me. It fits my kind of personality to focus all my attention on one patient at a time, the one on the table.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? Getting trained in the operating room. Amazing nurses trained me. They all came to my wedding. I learn how to scrub in with the surgeons and assist with surgery by passing the instruments and gowning and gloving the doctors. We meet with the patients beforehand and make sure all the documentation is in order. I think that healthcare workers get a lot of negative hate thrown at us recently because of the pandemic. Most nurses are truly proud of what they do. I'm a patient's voice. I love what I do.

Age: 62

Lives in: Lower Township

Number of years in nursing: 39

Why decide on a nursing career? It's a career that there would always be a need for. One of my friend's mothers did the nursing program. One of my girlfriends registered into a nursing program.

Was nursing your first career choice? I was a clerk at Delaware Valley Community College in Pennsylvania, but felt I needed something to do.

Best part about being a nurse? I love the satisfaction of helping people in any aspect. It's rewarding.

What has kept you in the field? I love nursing. I have done private duty, geriatric, primary care, and now, I'm doing specialty general surgery.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? I don't know. I have a lot of experiences. I can't pick just one. I would do this as long as I am physically able to do it. I don't think I would be happy not doing it. I am a real estate agent. I garden and cook. I don't know what I would do just sitting around. I'm honored that my peers and my co-workers thought enough of me to nominate me. I was shocked.

Age: 39

Lives in: Cape May Court House

Number of years in nursing: 16 (RN since 2020)

Why decide on a nursing career? I wanted to be a nurse for as long as I can remember. I was a nurse's aide at age 18 at the Cape Regional Health System.

Was nursing your first career choice? I was a volunteer EMT, a volunteer firefighter and worked with a 911 system while in school, but these were not career choices. It was challenging to get into a RN program. A lot of people were going into the field. There was a nursing shortage. We don't have a lot of different programs. There is ACCC and Stockton. Becoming a LPN was amazing.

Best part of being a nurse? In the special care nursery, we have babies that are 32 weeks and above, newborns. We are caring for the baby and the family as well. It's a stressful time for the family. It's also rewarding. I tell the baby, "I'm your first best friend." I work with a great group of people.

What has kept you in the field? My love for what I do. I love to be in service to others. Health care is always changing. You are always learning. I feel you have to have a passion for it.

What is your most memorable experience being a nurse? You are involved in so many births. My unit is a special care nursery. It is a Level II nursery for babies. There are 10 nurses. "I am honored to work with them. They are so talented and knowledgeable."