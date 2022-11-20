We are neither immune, nor always able to control change; when we can, we strive to be better

You’ve been hearing a lot from us about changes in your daily newspaper.

On the front page of today’s paper, you’ll see an announcement about changes to Parade magazine, which had been delivered with weekend newspapers nationally for decades, until now.

There’s also a notice elsewhere in today’s edition reminding readers that we won’t be delivering a printed newspaper on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, as part of our new holiday print schedule. Instead we’ll include all the advertisements and holiday sales with Wednesday’s newspaper, while we publish an E-edition on Thanksgiving.

Those are the most recent changes. You’ve also no doubt seen our new comics and puzzles lineup, which debuted in September, to the dismay of some of our readers.

No doubt, you’ll let us know what you think about these latest developments — that’s part of the deal we’ve struck as your local newspaper, to listen to our readers, even when we can’t undo or change what’s been done. (We are part of Lee Enterprises, a national newspaper chain, and some decisions, like our comics and holiday printing schedules, are established for all of the company’s daily newspapers.)

In general, readers don’t like change in their daily newspaper. Turns out the stability and familiarity of the pages of The Press of Atlantic City are a comfort in an unstable and shifting world.

The reality is, we are changing. And not all of it is bad.

And where it’s feasible, we like to be in control of that change and make improvements to our local reporting.

Here are a few ways we’ve been able to do that:

This past year, Alison Burdo has been investigating and reporting on a multimillion-dollar tax break that state lawmakers gave to Atlantic City’s casino industry in 2021. Alison was able to join our newsroom thanks to a grant from ProPublica, an online, nonprofit newsroom that specializes in investigative journalism. Over the past year, her work has debunked the justifications given by lawmakers and the casino industry for the tax break, which was hastily approved. A New Jersey judge is now asking the same questions Alison’s reporting posed and has ruled the tax break unconstitutional. Left unchecked, that tax break would have cost the city, its schools and the county millions in lost tax revenue. Alison has shifted her focus as a member of Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism team (a commendable initiative that started this fall). She’s now spearheading investigations into our region and state.

In October, we made national industry news by relaunching The Current of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point as a direct-mailed, monthly, hyperlocal newspaper with a print-first mission delivered to every mailbox in those towns.

And just this week, we opened a community reporting lab with Stockton University in Atlantic City. Our joint collaboration means we will work more closely with the college and its students interested in journalism. The need for more journalists, particularly in local news, is clear, and through this program we help develop the next generation, providing them with hands-on experience. This project will benefit our newsroom, the students and the community.

These changes add to our comprehensive daily news coverage and our unmatched meteorological reporting.

I couldn’t be prouder of our reporting and editing staff who produce the daily miracle that is a newspaper — while also delivering news to you online and through our social media platforms.

Those are the changes that are within our control, and the ones we’ve focused on this past year, even as we’ve adapted to changes within our industry.

Thank you all for supporting us in these efforts through your subscriptions, print and digital.