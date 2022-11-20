 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

We are neither immune, nor always able to control change; when we can, we strive to be better

  • 0
Journalism Lab

Press of Atlantic City Executive Editor Buzz Keough on Wednesday guides students working on computers at a new journalism lab established by Stockton University in collaboration with The Press.

 Stockton University, provided

The Associated Press has been counting votes and declaring winners in presidential elections since 1848, when General Agent Alexander Jones coordinated the count from his office at Broadway and Liberty streets. On Nov. 8, the morning after the election, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported that the "few returns which came in last night by telegraph point with moral certainty to the success" of General Zachary Taylor; electoral college results were printed on Nov. 10. The election that brought Abraham Lincoln to the presidency was the last in which the pony express was used to connect far distant telegraph stations. In a dispatch from Fort Kearney, Nebraska on December 11, 1860, the New York Times reported that the California Pony Express "passed here at 5 o'clock this morning," delivering election returns from every county in California, showing Lincoln with 38,702 votes and Douglas with 38,060. The transcontinental telegraph replaced the ponies when it began operation in October 1861. Counting the vote requires skill, but race calling is a fine art. As Election Day dawned in 1948, few gave President Harry Truman much chance of beating Governor Thomas Dewey of New York. Nationwide opinion polls conducted by Gallup and Roper showed Dewey the clear leader. So sure of Dewey winning was Arthur Sears Henning of the Chicago Tribune that he wrote the next day's lead declaring Dewey president while the votes were still being counted. Even when returns showed Truman running a much better race than expected, Henning assured nervous colleagues, "Oh, that's just nonsense. That's nonsense. Forget it. The AP is all wrong." The Tribune's first edition declaring "DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN" was barely off the press when editors determined Henning had blown the call. The Tribune managed to pull most of the copies but neglected the stack in its own lobby. There the Chicago Herald Examiner bought a pile that produced one of the most famous AP election photos of all time. Byron Rollins had captured a beaming Truman, the unlikely winner, holding up a copy of the Tribune's front page. In 2000, the AP resisted tremendous pressure to declare George W. Bush president, based on the results in Florida. On Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, Washington bureau chief Sandy Johnson reasoned that the race was still too close to call. The AP was being doubly cautious because of what happened earlier in the night. The AP and the networks had jumped the gun and called Florida for Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. That call was soon pulled back, and the AP was going to make sure it didn't make that mistake again. "The folks who were there standing firm, that proved to be the right thing to do. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to not make a call," said Stephen Ohlemacher, the current Election Decision Editor for the Associated Press. At 3:11 a.m., the AP sent an advisory to newspapers reporting that Bush's lead in Florida had dwindled to about 6,000 votes and that uncounted votes in two heavily Democratic counties could affect the outcome. "As it turned out, that was one of the closest elections in American history," Ohlemacher added. "The recount that happened resulting in a 5 to 4 Supreme Court ruling to stop the vote count in Florida. And George Bush did inevitably win that election. But that was far from certain on election night, and it was far from certain in the days and weeks following Election Day." The 2000 election was the only time in history that AP did not call a winner in a presidential election. Since 2003, AP has taken on a more central role in reporting election night results. That year, it attained the contract to provide results for all Presidential, Congressional, and important statewide races to the television networks .AP increased the scope and sophistication of its tabulation and election research efforts, adding systems to deal with delegate counts, algorithms to ensure quality control, and most importantly, an election research team that produces unparalleled data and analysis.

You’ve been hearing a lot from us about changes in your daily newspaper.

On the front page of today’s paper, you’ll see an announcement about changes to Parade magazine, which had been delivered with weekend newspapers nationally for decades, until now.

There’s also a notice elsewhere in today’s edition reminding readers that we won’t be delivering a printed newspaper on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, as part of our new holiday print schedule. Instead we’ll include all the advertisements and holiday sales with Wednesday’s newspaper, while we publish an E-edition on Thanksgiving.

Those are the most recent changes. You’ve also no doubt seen our new comics and puzzles lineup, which debuted in September, to the dismay of some of our readers.

No doubt, you’ll let us know what you think about these latest developments — that’s part of the deal we’ve struck as your local newspaper, to listen to our readers, even when we can’t undo or change what’s been done. (We are part of Lee Enterprises, a national newspaper chain, and some decisions, like our comics and holiday printing schedules, are established for all of the company’s daily newspapers.)

People are also reading…

In general, readers don’t like change in their daily newspaper. Turns out the stability and familiarity of the pages of The Press of Atlantic City are a comfort in an unstable and shifting world.

The reality is, we are changing. And not all of it is bad.

And where it’s feasible, we like to be in control of that change and make improvements to our local reporting.

Here are a few ways we’ve been able to do that:

This past year, Alison Burdo has been investigating and reporting on a multimillion-dollar tax break that state lawmakers gave to Atlantic City’s casino industry in 2021. Alison was able to join our newsroom thanks to a grant from ProPublica, an online, nonprofit newsroom that specializes in investigative journalism. Over the past year, her work has debunked the justifications given by lawmakers and the casino industry for the tax break, which was hastily approved. A New Jersey judge is now asking the same questions Alison’s reporting posed and has ruled the tax break unconstitutional. Left unchecked, that tax break would have cost the city, its schools and the county millions in lost tax revenue. Alison has shifted her focus as a member of Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism team (a commendable initiative that started this fall). She’s now spearheading investigations into our region and state.

In October, we made national industry news by relaunching The Current of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point as a direct-mailed, monthly, hyperlocal newspaper with a print-first mission delivered to every mailbox in those towns.

And just this week, we opened a community reporting lab with Stockton University in Atlantic City. Our joint collaboration means we will work more closely with the college and its students interested in journalism. The need for more journalists, particularly in local news, is clear, and through this program we help develop the next generation, providing them with hands-on experience. This project will benefit our newsroom, the students and the community.

These changes add to our comprehensive daily news coverage and our unmatched meteorological reporting.

I couldn’t be prouder of our reporting and editing staff who produce the daily miracle that is a newspaper — while also delivering news to you online and through our social media platforms.

Those are the changes that are within our control, and the ones we’ve focused on this past year, even as we’ve adapted to changes within our industry.

Thank you all for supporting us in these efforts through your subscriptions, print and digital.

+1 
W.F. “Buzz” Keough headshot

Keough
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlantic City celebrates transgender community

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News