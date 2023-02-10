Wawa is offering free coffee of any size at 503 locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware this Sunday in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal expires at 6:30 p.m., aka Super Bowl kickoff.
The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain offered the same deal when the Birds clinched the chip in 2018.
Not to be outdone, Dunkin' is offering all customers a free medium coffee — no additional purchase necessary — at locations in South Jersey, Philadelphia and Delaware on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday.
Both offers have a limit of one freebie per customer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.