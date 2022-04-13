Wawa to offer free coffee on 'Wawa Day' Thursday

Wawa is holding its annual "Wawa Day" Thursday, according to a news release issued Monday.

The southeastern Pennsylvania-based company is commemorating the 58th anniversary of its retail opening in April 1964.

It will honor the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size throughout the day at all of its 960 stores. At one point in the day, each Wawa store will designate a customer as its “official ‘Day Brightener.’”

The store will also donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to the Wawa Foundation’s National Partners, along with several other organizations. Among some of the organizations receiving gift cards include the American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, the LLS, Special Olympics, the USO and Meals on Wheels.

In addition, the Wawa Foundation will make two contributions of $1 million each to Check-Out Hunger and the Special Olympics specially. Funds for those donations come from the customer donations.

Wawa will also be premiering its limited-time “Day Brightener” drink, something the news release describes as a “Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade beverage.” The drink was designed by Wawa mixologists and incorporates Wawa’s “signature lemonade with a fizzy passionfruit twist.” The drink is being dedicated to the Children’s Miracle Network, to which Wawa will make a $25,000 contribution in support of member hospitals’ Child Life Services – a program focused on improving patients’ experiences while staying in the hospital.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in the news release that Wawa Day was meant to thank customers “who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years” and said it was “one of (their) core commitments” to support customers and employees, along with their communities.

Its first retail store opening in Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania in 1964, Wawa now has stores open in seven states along the eastern seaboard, including some as far south as Florida.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

