Waterspout spotted in Barnegat Bay

A tornado over water, also known as a waterspout, formed in Barnegat Bay about 2 p.m. Saturday.

In a tweet, the Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company said the waterspout formed between Toms River and Seaside Heights, north of the Route 37 bridge.

According to a report from NJ.com, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a special marine warning for the coastal waters from Manasquan Inlet to Little Egg Inlet. Additionally, boats were advised to seek harbor immediately.

Videos and photos of the uncommon sighting quickly flooded social media.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Haines, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said the phenomenon actually isn't as rare as some may believe.

"I would say that it’s certainly not all the time," Haines said in the report, "but we definitely get waterspouts here."

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.