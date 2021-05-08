Waterspout spotted in Barnegat Bay

A tornado over water, also known as a waterspout, formed in Barnegat Bay about 2 p.m. Saturday.
In a tweet, the Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company said the waterspout formed between Toms River and Seaside Heights, north of the Route 37 bridge.
In the last 30 minutes a water spout (tornado over water) was spotted on Barnegat Bay between Toms River and Seaside Heights north of the Rt. 37 bridge. pic.twitter.com/SihGJ5Kark— Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co #1 (@seaside_fire) May 8, 2021
According to a report from NJ.com, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a special marine warning for the coastal waters from Manasquan Inlet to Little Egg Inlet. Additionally, boats were advised to seek harbor immediately.
Videos and photos of the uncommon sighting quickly flooded social media.
Water spout crossing Barnegat Bay between Seaside Heights and Toms River near Route 37 bridge, this afternoon, courtesy Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company 1. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HxNBsNroDc— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 8, 2021
Waterspout in the Barnegat Bay near the Seaside bridge shortly before 2:30 p.m. today. Video by Nick Crosta shared with @JSHurricaneNews. pic.twitter.com/2NTREcDO2f— Justin E. Auciello (@auciello) May 8, 2021
Crazy weather day! Large waterspout this afternoon in Barnegat Bay, just West of Seaside Heights. #holdontoto pic.twitter.com/aQZqamWAKr— john marshall (@johnmarshall_wx) May 8, 2021
Brian Haines, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said the phenomenon actually isn't as rare as some may believe.
"I would say that it’s certainly not all the time," Haines said in the report, "but we definitely get waterspouts here."
