ATLANTIC CITY — In a surprise move, Island Waterpark at Showboat hotel opened at noon Tuesday, three days earlier than owner Bart Blatstein had hoped after last week's delay due to an permitting issue.

The Fourth of July opening was in time for the holiday crowds in the resort and on the Boardwalk to get a glimpse of the $100 million attraction billed as "the world's largest beachfront waterpark."

It came after a frustrating delay and some "around the clock" work by the park, city and state officials, and state inspectors before the final approvals were issued late Tuesday morning.

"I'm sitting here hanging out at the open, Island Waterpark in Atlantic City, and I can't tell you how relieved I am," Blatstein said shortly after noon.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the approval to open came after some final holiday inspections of the 120,000-square-foot facility, which offers an array of slides, pools, a roller coaster, lazy river, food and other amenities for kids and adults. It also has a retractable roof, making it usable year-round.

Small thanked Blatstein for his faith in the city, as evidenced by the money the developer spent to open the waterpark and upgrade his Showboat Atlantic City hotel.

"Many people have discussed the waterpark, but he built it," Small said.

Small also credited the state, which he said allowed inspectors to "work around the clock, including today," to ensure the park was ready following the initial delays.

While the delays would naturally be frustrating, Blatstein said Tuesday it was all part of the process of getting such a "large, complex project" to the starting line.

He thanked the mayor and his chief of staff, Ernest Coursey, for working constantly to overcome the obstacles to the opening

"They have not left our side during this whole project," he said.

Bartstein said the project will be a boon to Atlantic City's economy and tourism industry.

"It turns out we were able to open on Independence Day," the developer said. "And, now, were' declaring our independence for being just a casino town, to a family resort that has casinos. I couldn't be happier. I love Atlantic City, and I love the people here. You get to know people when you're on a deadline like this, and the city stood up and stayed together as one."

