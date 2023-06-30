ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat's highly anticipated waterpark, which was set to open on Friday, will remain closed due to a licensing issue, a spokesperson for the resort said on Friday. The $100 million waterpark was built by Showboat owner Bart Blatstein as a part of improvements he's made to the former casino hotel, which his company, Tower Investments, purchased from Stockton University in 2015. The waterpark was unable to obtain a state license in time for Friday's opening, said Lisa Johnson, who handles public relations for Bartstein's business endeavors.
City officials have hailed the waterpark as a needed investment to diversify the Jersey Shore town's offerings outside of its famed beach and gambling market. No timeframe for when the facility could open was available Friday morning. The indoor waterpark offers 103,000 square feet of water slides, pools, a roller coaster, lazy river, food and other amenities for kids and adults. The waterpark will also have a retractable roof, making it accessible year-round. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Island Waterpark at the Showboat
Bart Blatstein uses hedge clippers to cut the ceremonial ribbon, in this case the hair of two mermaid models.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, resident Pamela Fields was one of the first to enter the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, residents Shameeka Cottman and Pamela Fields were one of the first to enter the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
“The waterpark is fantastic. We needed something like this in Atlantic City,” said Jason Tell, 43, a lifelong city resident.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, (l-r) residents Tamar and Aubrey Luckey enjoy a cocktail while visiting the long awaited Showboat Island Water Park.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Mays Landing resident Emily Tharp poses with a couple of the models on hand to ring in the grand opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman speaks at the long awaited opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small speaks at the long awaited opening of the Showboat Island Water Park.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Bart Blatstein speaks at the long awaited opening of his Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Costumed dancers greet attendees of a VIP ribbon cutting Thursday for Island Waterpark at the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City.
On June 22, 2023, in Atlantic City, Howell resident Sara Demott, 40, with her boys (l-r) Wyatt and Waylon, 3, and 1, at the opening of the new Island Water Park at the Showboat.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
