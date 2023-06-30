ATLANTIC CITY — A much-anticipated grand opening of Showboat's waterpark turned to disappointment and confusion Friday, as the park lacked needed state permits.

The Island Waterpark at Showboat had planned to open Friday morning, but the doors remained closed. Details remain uncertain, but the latest word on Friday afternoon was that the park would not open until after the July 4 holiday.

Officials said the project lacked needed permits to open, although developer Bart Blatstein, who’d built the $100 million waterpark as a complement to his Showboat Hotel, said the delays were due to his desire to be make the project perfect.

Friday afternoon, a state official confirmed the park was still in the approval and permitting process, which she said was moving ahead.

"The Island Waterpark at Showboat rides are currently in the approval process," state Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Lis Ryan said in a statement on Friday. "DCA is working in cooperation with the waterpark owner to ensure the ride documentation submittal, review and approval process is followed and completed."

Atlantic County’s state lawmakers got involved in the issue as well, said Joe Berg, a spokesman for the 2nd Legislative District team of Sen. Vince Polistina, and Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift.

Polistina said Friday afternoon that Showboat officials were hoping to have an inspector visit the waterpark on Saturday.

With such a large investment into the city, the Atlantic County Republican senator wondered why the state couldn’t do more to have the park prepared for its opening.

“I don’t know why we didn’t get that, but we’re trying to do everything we can to get it done,” he said.

Blatstein initially told a news outlet he believed the park could open by Friday afternoon. Later he told another outlet it would open Saturday.

"I want everything just right," Blatstein said. "It's going to be here for decades."

By 5 p.m. Friday, the park’s doors remained closed and Blatstein wasn’t talking to reporters.

The Showboat owner and Tower Investments CEO then sent out a press statement:

“You only have one chance to make a first impression. I've decided to open ISLAND Waterpark on July 7. This is the world’s largest indoor beachfront waterpark and a destination that will last many decades so I want to ensure everything is perfect. We are so looking forward to sharing this whole new realm of family entertainment on the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. We can’t wait for our guests-both kids and adults–to experience this paradise and enjoy it all year round.

The delay is likely a blow to Blatstein's plans to open for the July 4th holiday market for the Jersey Shore.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and chief of staff Ernest Coursey were at the park about 20 minutes after it was supposed to open. They took a tour of the empty park, and Small expressed his excitement to go down one of the slides.

"Christmas is delayed," Small joked about the week-long delay. But his optimism remained high.

"The bottom line is this, it's here. ... It's not in construction phase, it didn't stop," Small said. "... We all deal with technicalities, and those things need to be worked through, and we're excited for the official, official opening.

Small added that it's a "complete, total gamechanger" for the city.

"This is something like no other. We've often had this waterpark conversation many, many times, and it never came to fruition," Small said. "I'm glad that I was onboard from the inception when a lot of people — political and non political — said it would never, ever, ever happen. ... Now we're standing here with a nice waterpark."

The indoor waterpark offers 120,000 square feet of water slides, pools, a roller coaster, lazy river, food and other amenities for kids and adults. The waterpark will also have a retractable roof, making it usable year-round.

"The permit application is processed and a permit to operate is issued by DCA for each ride," Ryan said. "Once a permit to operate has been issued, the ride owner must schedule a required inspection where a DCA ride inspector inspects the ride in person to ensure it is safe to operate. The ride can open upon successful completion of the onsite inspection."

Blatstein undertook the waterpark as a part of improvements he's made to the former casino hotel. The Showboat was purchased by his company, Tower Investments, from Stockton University in 2015.

City officials have hailed the waterpark as a needed investment to diversify the Jersey Shore town's offerings outside of its famed beaches and casinos.