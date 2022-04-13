Water work underway in 4 Atlantic County towns

Multiple water infrastructure projects underway in Absecon, Northfield, Linwood and Egg Harbor Township are expected to be finished within three months or less, weather permitting, New Jersey American Water said Wednesday.

The company is expected to replace water main lines on the following streets:

Absecon: Wyoming Avenue and Route 9, from Pitney Road to Shore Road

Egg Harbor Township: the intersection of Tower Avenue and Black Horse Pike

Linwood: Greenwich Avenue, entire length

Linwood: Kent Lane, entire length

Northfield: Hemsley Road, entire length

The company also said it will replace three fire hydrants and 84 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

The construction, valued at $2 million, will further water availability and improve flowing water for households and fire hydrants, the company said.

South Jersey Gas recognized for infrastructure project in Brigantine The New Jersey Alliance for Action named South Jersey Gas the recipient of one of its “New J…

Workers will work at night in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon and during the day in Linwood and Northfield, Monday through Friday. Absecon hours may shift after April 22, depending upon approved traffic control detours, the company said.

Final street restorations should be completed this fall, the company added.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.