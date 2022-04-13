 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water work underway in 4 Atlantic County towns

Multiple water infrastructure projects underway in Absecon, Northfield, Linwood and Egg Harbor Township are expected to be finished within three months or less, weather permitting, New Jersey American Water said Wednesday.

The company is expected to replace water main lines on the following streets:

  • Absecon: Wyoming Avenue and Route 9, from Pitney Road to Shore Road
  • Egg Harbor Township: the intersection of Tower Avenue and Black Horse Pike
  • Linwood: Greenwich Avenue, entire length
  • Linwood: Kent Lane, entire length
  • Northfield: Hemsley Road, entire length

The company also said it will replace three fire hydrants and 84 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

The construction, valued at $2 million, will further water availability and improve flowing water for households and fire hydrants, the company said.

Workers will work at night in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon and during the day in Linwood and Northfield, Monday through Friday. Absecon hours may shift after April 22, depending upon approved traffic control detours, the company said.

Final street restorations should be completed this fall, the company added.

