 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water utility to replace mains in Pleasantville
0 comments

Water utility to replace mains in Pleasantville

{{featured_button_text}}
road work

New Jersey American Water is working to replace about 4,900 feet of aging water main in Pleasantville.

The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 100 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, the water company said Thursday in a news release.

The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines that were installed as early as the 1930s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

• East Merion Avenue from Franklin Avenue to the dead end

• Collins Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

• Franklin Avenue from Charles Avenue to East Merion Avenue

• East Adams Avenue from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

The $1.3 million project will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the city, the company said.

Contractor Pioneer Pipe Inc. was expected to begin work Friday and expects to be completed by early July, weather permitting, the company said. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule.

Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.

Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the company said. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution in the vicinity of work sites.

If customers see a crew in their area and wish to ask questions about it, they can call customer service at 800-272-1325 or visit amwater.com.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

PHOTOS of Pleasantville home rebuilt after 2017 blaze

1 of 10

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News