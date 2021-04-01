Water utility to replace mains in Pleasantville

New Jersey American Water is working to replace about 4,900 feet of aging water main in Pleasantville.
The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 100 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, the water company said Thursday in a news release.
The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines that were installed as early as the 1930s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:
• East Merion Avenue from Franklin Avenue to the dead end
• Collins Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue
• Franklin Avenue from Charles Avenue to East Merion Avenue
• East Adams Avenue from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue
The $1.3 million project will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the city, the company said.
Contractor Pioneer Pipe Inc. was expected to begin work Friday and expects to be completed by early July, weather permitting, the company said. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule.
Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.
Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the company said. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution in the vicinity of work sites.
If customers see a crew in their area and wish to ask questions about it, they can call customer service at 800-272-1325 or visit amwater.com.
