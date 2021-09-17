 Skip to main content
Water mains to be replaced in Somers Point next week
Water mains to be replaced in Somers Point next week

SOMERS POINT — More than 5,000 feet of aging water mains will be replaced in the city beginning next week, Erin Banes, spokesperson for New Jersey American Water said Friday.

The project, which is expected to cost $1.4 million, will also involve replacing four fire hydrants and 95 utility-owned service lines, Banes said.

Upgrades will be made along: South Ambler Road from West Laurel Drive to Bala Drive; Bala Drive Loop from South Ambler Drive; Exton Road from Bala Drive to Yale Boulevard; and Farragut Road from Bala Drive to Colwick Drive.

Crews from Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc. will break ground Monday and work will continue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday for approximately three months. 

Traffic restrictions and alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, Banes said.

