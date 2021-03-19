 Skip to main content
Water main break shuts part of Bayshore Road in Lower Township
Water main break shuts part of Bayshore Road in Lower Township

Lower Township Police Department

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Bayshore Road was closed Friday night from New York Avenue to Virginia Avenue in the Villas section of the township due to a water main break, police and the township Municipal Utilities Authority said.

Avoid the area and use alternate routes, police said.

Water customers will experience brown or discolored water for a period of time, the authority said.

The water main break was credited to a struck hydrant, the authority said.

Repair work was taking place Friday night to restore water service to customers along New York Avenue between Bayshore Road and Rutgers Street, the authority said.

The water pressure and discoloration should improve once the break is under control, the authority said.

