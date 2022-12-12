Water-main break reported in Ventnor

VENTNOR — A water-main break was reported in the city on Monday.

Police issued a traffic advisory about the break, indicating it occurred on Wellington and Little Rock avenues in Ventnor Heights.

Responders are on the scene to address the problem and alternating traffic pattern will be put in place in the area.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the scene and minimize delays.

Residents in the neighborhood of the water-main break may experience low water pressure.

An officer said there were no updates to the situation to report at around 3:40 p.m. Monday. The advisory said that updates will be posted as they become available on the Ventnor City Police Department’s social media pages and website.