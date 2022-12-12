 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Water-main break reported in Ventnor

  • 0
Ventnor police
Ventnor police, provided

VENTNOR — A water-main break was reported in the city on Monday.

A six day long nor'easter brought beach erosion to much of the Jersey Shore. The Press of Atlantic City's drone got overhead footage from the north side of Ventnor as the rough waves continued to batter the coast.

Police issued a traffic advisory about the break, indicating it occurred on Wellington and Little Rock avenues in Ventnor Heights.

Responders are on the scene to address the problem and alternating traffic pattern will be put in place in the area.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the scene and minimize delays.

Residents in the neighborhood of the water-main break may experience low water pressure.

An officer said there were no updates to the situation to report at around 3:40 p.m. Monday.  The advisory said that updates will be posted as they become available on the Ventnor City Police Department’s social media pages and website. 

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unable to afford tickets, migrant workers watch World Cup from afar

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News