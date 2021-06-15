WATCH: Virginia NASA rocket to launch soon

The launch window for the Northrop Grumman Minotaur rocket at NASA's Wallops, Virginia, facility is set for 9:35 a.m.
The launch was originally scheduled for 7 a.m. About 30 to 60 seconds after lift-off, the rocket, carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will be visible in the southern horizon.
NASA Wallops is also streaming the launch on YouTube.
This mission, named NROL-111, will be the third small launch United States Space Force mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops in the last 12 months.
Weather conditions will not be ideal for the launch itself, or viewing. While the rain should be a hundred or so miles offshore at 7 a.m., mostly cloudy conditions are expected between South Jersey and Wallops Island.
