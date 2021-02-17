WATCH: The demolition of Trump Plaza

The public viewing area for the implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino will be at Bader Field in Atlantic City off the Black Horse Pike. There will be a $10 per vehicle parking fee, and gates will open 7 a.m. Feb. 17. The implosion should happen at 9 a.m.
Michelle Brunetti Post
The Press of Atlantic City will stream the demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino Wednesday morning, starting at 8:45 a.m.
The demolition, scheduled for 9 a.m. can be found right here.
The livestream will be shown from the Playground Pier, across from Caesars Casino and Resort. Stories about the beach, the view will provide an ideal vantage point to showcase the implosion.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Donald Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.
Demolition continues on the former Trump Plaza in anticipation for the future implosion of the building. Atlantic City, NJ. January 21, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
nws_trumpplaza
Workers prepare the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino for demolition Thursday. The property is expected to be destroyed Feb. 17.
Demolition prep work continues Thursday at the former Trump Plaza in Atlantic City.
