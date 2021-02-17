 Skip to main content
WATCH: The demolition of Trump Plaza
WATCH: The demolition of Trump Plaza

View of former Trump Plaza from Bader Field

The public viewing area for the implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino will be at Bader Field in Atlantic City off the Black Horse Pike. There will be a $10 per vehicle parking fee, and gates will open 7 a.m. Feb. 17. The implosion should happen at 9 a.m.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

The Press of Atlantic City will stream the demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino Wednesday morning, starting at 8:45 a.m.

The demolition, scheduled for 9 a.m. can be found right here. 

The livestream will be shown from the Playground Pier, across from Caesars Casino and Resort. Stories about the beach, the view will provide an ideal vantage point to showcase the implosion. 

Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Donald Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

