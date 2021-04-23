WATCH: Students at Middle Twp. Elementary pie their principal

Third grader Dylan Moore smashes a pie in the face of Middle Township Elementary School #2 Principal Nancy Loteck on Friday outside the school in Cape May Court House.
Loteck tastes that which has been smashed in her face.
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Students at the township’s elementary school got to pie their principal, Nancy Loteck, in the face Friday after they raised $15,500 for a fundraiser.
Loteck fulfilled her promise to allow students to throw pies in her face outside the school after the more than 500 students participated in the PTO’s recent Dance Fit Fundraiser and surpassed the fundraiser’s goal to raise $10,000.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nine students were recognized individually, along with six classes. The top three earners from each grade had the honor of “pieing the principal.”
The Boosterthon Dance Fit Fundraiser gets students dancing while raising money to help their school. Middle Township Elementary #2’s event was held virtually March 24, during which students danced for 35 minutes with their class. Proceeds raised will fund upcoming PTO-sponsored events and programs for students.
Pie face
Pie face
Third grader Dylan Moore smashes a pie in the face of Middle Township Elementary School #2 Principal Nancy Loteck on Friday outside the school in Cape May Court House.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Third grade Dylan Moore take part in smashes a pie in the face of Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Fifth grade Banning Gaines take part in smashes a pie in the face of Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 speaks with students after take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 speaks with students after take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 speaks with students after take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 speaks with students after take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Loteck tastes that which has been smashed in her face.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Students watch their Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Students watch their Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Pie face
Students watch their Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May Court House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
c
fairfield@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.