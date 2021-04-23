 Skip to main content
WATCH: Students at Middle Twp. Elementary pie their principal
Principal Nancy Loteck from Middle Township Elementary School #2 take a pies in her face outside the school in Cape May House Friday April 23, 2021. The event is a thank you to the more than 500 students who participated in the PTO’s recent ‘Dance Fit Fundraiser’, an event that raised $15,500, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Students at the township’s elementary school got to pie their principal, Nancy Loteck, in the face Friday after they raised $15,500 for a fundraiser.

Loteck fulfilled her promise to allow students to throw pies in her face outside the school after the more than 500 students participated in the PTO’s recent Dance Fit Fundraiser and surpassed the fundraiser’s goal to raise $10,000.

Nine students were recognized individually, along with six classes. The top three earners from each grade had the honor of “pieing the principal.”

The Boosterthon Dance Fit Fundraiser gets students dancing while raising money to help their school. Middle Township Elementary #2’s event was held virtually March 24, during which students danced for 35 minutes with their class. Proceeds raised will fund upcoming PTO-sponsored events and programs for students.

