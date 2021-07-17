 Skip to main content
WATCH: Stranded personal watercraft rider rescued in Ocean City
WATCH: Stranded personal watercraft rider rescued in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A personal watercraft rider was rescued via helicopter June 26 after he was stranded in the marsh for three hours, State Police said Saturday.

About 1:45 p.m., troopers from the Marine Services Bureau were contacted by the rider, telling them he had been stuck, State Police posted on Facebook. Assistance from the Aviation Unit was requested when the incoming high tide no longer made a boat rescue viable.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Donnelly, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Balunis, Staff Sgt. Joseph Vinci and Trooper I William Carney left Ocean City Airport en route to the man in a helicopter, State Police said. Once there, the helicopter maintained a height of about 100 feet and lowered a rescue basket. The rider was hoisted safely and taken to the airport, where it was determined he wasn't injured during the incident.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

