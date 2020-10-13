WATCH: Stockton Phase II groundbreaking starting at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Stephen Sweeney will be among the speakers at the groundbreaking for the new Phase II Residence Hall at the Stockton University Atlantic City campus at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at O’Donnell Memorial Park in Atlantic City.

The new student Residence Hall will be constructed in the University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, according to a news release from the university.

The 135,000-square-foot building will feature apartment-style living with a total of 416 beds, officials said. There will also be a lounge, meeting room and laundry facilities. Residents will have access to parking in an existing parking garage.

The construction will again be a public/private partnership with the Atlantic City Development Corporation, which developed the first phase of the Gateway Initiative that includes the Stockton Atlantic City campus, South Jersey Gas headquarters and AtlantiCare Urgent Care, according to the release.

Stockton Atlantic City opened in fall 2018 with an academic building, 533-bed residential complex and a parking garage.