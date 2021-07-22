 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: Sea gull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride
0 comments
top story

WATCH: Sea gull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

{{featured_button_text}}
Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 10.45.07 AM.png

The mother of a teen shared a video on YouTube of her daughter's friend having a humorous encounter with a sea gull in Wildwood.

While riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers, a 13-year-old Weatherly, Pennsylvania, girl identified as Kiley Holman by NJ.com was struck by a gull moments after the ride took off into the air. Holman appears stunned for a few seconds before grabbing the bird and chucking it aside.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed and threw it off," Hofman said in an NBC10 report.

Alena Reed, whose daughter Georgia was celebrating her birthday in Wildwood and riding alongside Holman, shared the video on YouTube and Facebook. Reed, in her post, said both Holman and the gull were OK.

“The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all," Holman told NJ.com.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had nearly 224,000 views.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News