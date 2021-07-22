WATCH: Sea gull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

The mother of a teen shared a video on YouTube of her daughter's friend having a humorous encounter with a sea gull in Wildwood.
While riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers, a 13-year-old Weatherly, Pennsylvania, girl identified as Kiley Holman by NJ.com was struck by a gull moments after the ride took off into the air. Holman appears stunned for a few seconds before grabbing the bird and chucking it aside.
"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed and threw it off," Hofman said in an NBC10 report.
Alena Reed, whose daughter Georgia was celebrating her birthday in Wildwood and riding alongside Holman, shared the video on YouTube and Facebook. Reed, in her post, said both Holman and the gull were OK.
“The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all," Holman told NJ.com.
As of Thursday afternoon, the video had nearly 224,000 views.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
