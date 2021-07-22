WATCH: Sea gull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

The mother of a teen shared a video on YouTube of her daughter's friend having a humorous encounter with a sea gull in Wildwood.

While riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers, a 13-year-old Weatherly, Pennsylvania, girl identified as Kiley Holman by NJ.com was struck by a gull moments after the ride took off into the air. Holman appears stunned for a few seconds before grabbing the bird and chucking it aside.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed and threw it off," Hofman said in an NBC10 report.

Alena Reed, whose daughter Georgia was celebrating her birthday in Wildwood and riding alongside Holman, shared the video on YouTube and Facebook. Reed, in her post, said both Holman and the gull were OK.

“The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all," Holman told NJ.com.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had nearly 224,000 views.

— John Russo

