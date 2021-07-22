 Skip to main content
WATCH: Sea gull flies in teen's face on amusement park ride in WIldwood
WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania teen went viral after a recent trip to Wildwood led to an unlikely encounter with a sea gull.

In a YouTube video posted July 12, the girl, identified as 13-year-old Kiley Holman in an NBC Philadelphia report, can be seen on the Morey's Piers Springshot ride with her friend Georgia Reed. Shortly after the two were shot up into the air, a passing sea gull suddenly flew in Hofman's face. Due to the upward trajectory of the ride, the bird appeared latched onto her for a brief moment. The Weatherly, Pennsylvania, resident quickly pulled the sea gull off with a shocked expression and continued to enjoy the ride.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I wanted for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed and threw it off," Hofman said in the report.

Hofman and Reed bought the video and showed Reed's father, who posted it on YouTube. As of Thursday, the video has more than 150,000 views.

Neither Hofman nor the bird were injured in the incident, the report said.

