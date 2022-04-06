 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Retired Adm. Kevin Sweeney to discuss war in Ukraine with Hughes Center panel on Wednesday

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

People walk by an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

 Vadim Ghirda
Retired Rear Adm. Kevin Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and the U.S. response in a one-hour presentation Wednesday.

“A Conversation with Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney,” is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and The Press of Atlantic City.

The event will be held over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

