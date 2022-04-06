WATCH: Retired Adm. Kevin Sweeney discusses war in Ukraine with Hughes Center panel

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — While the U.S. and its western allies continue implementing restrictive measures against Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine, the conflict could continue indefinitely, retired Rear Adm. Kevin Sweeney said Wednesday.

Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, spoke during an hourlong online panel discussion sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and The Press of Atlantic City.

"This is a brutal, barbaric operation brought upon the Ukrainian people — and really the world around it — by an individual," Sweeney said of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade his nation's western neighbor.

Sweeney made his remarks hours after new sanctions against Russia were announced by the U.S. as the West seeks to hobble the country's financial infrastructure.

The U.S. on Wednesday targeted two Russian banks, prohibiting assets from going through the American financial system and barring Americans from business affairs with either bank.

New sanctions were also announced against Putin's daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, as well as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia's Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

The now six-week-old war has forced millions to migrate to other European nations to seek refuge, something Sweeney considers a major crisis in diplomatic affairs.

But Sweeney commended U.S. leaders for their actions, saying the Biden administration's choice to publicly warn the world about the impending attack was valuable to U.S. relations with its allies and the American people.

Putin claimed Russia launch a "military operation" in Ukraine to defend his nation. Through state media and other means, such as hindering Western influence online, Putin has been driving a false narrative on the conflict, Sweeney said.

Sweeney spent the hour fielding questions from panelists, as well as Press of Atlantic City readers, Stockton students and online viewers. John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center; William Hughes Jr., an attorney whose father is the center's namesake; and Buzz Keough, executive editor of The Press, served as interviewers.

Sweeney, a highly respected national security expert with decades of leadership experience, described the Ukrainian people's will to fight Russia as "inspiring," even while Russian military are attacking Ukrainian civilians, a move that has alarmed world leaders.

"(Ukrainian) President Zeleknskyy demonstrates the importance of critical leadership in the time of crisis," Sweeney said.

While battles continue throughout Ukraine, a former Soviet Union territory, the U.S. and its other Western allies continue to fight Russia from afar through economic penalties.

But U.S. or NATO forces would need a greater provocation before getting involved. Sweeney said it would require evidence of Russian use of chemical or other weapons of destruction for the United States or its allies to join the fight.

Putin wouldn't benefit from using them, Sweeney said.

"There's no value," Sweeney said of Putin considering nuclear weapons. "The risk to him is too high."

Froonjian said a handful of his students are unfamiliar with international conflict on this scale, because they were born after 9/11 and have grown up in a time of of relative peace. Many, he said, are fearful the Russia-Ukrainian conflict could come onto American shores.

Sweeney assured him that Americans are "safe and secure," praising U.S. intelligence and its strong Defense Department and military.

"There's no question about that," Sweeney said of Americans' protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

