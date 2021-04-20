Watch out for the tram car, Boardwalk merchants say

ATLANTIC CITY — The tram cars that can move 20 to 30 people at a time down the Boardwalk are popular with visitors, but not so much with merchants on the historic oceanfront strip.
Merchants say the tram cars’ weight is damaging an already fragile Boardwalk, which has been estimated to need about $50 million in rebuilding and structural support. Some of the damage has led to visitor trip-and-fall injuries, one said.
“The Boardwalk is important for business. People like to come enjoy the Boardwalk, not trip and fall and make lawsuits,” said Asad Chowdhury of the Boardwalk Merchants Association.
Do you think tram cars should be allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk?
“We don’t want the tram on the Boardwalk,” said Boardwalk Merchants Association President Amer Kashmeri, who added he does not see a way to mitigate the harm it does to the structure and to people trying to make a living through the historic rolling chairs.
City Council recently voted to renew a contract with Boardwalk Tram Service for three years, with an option for five years. Under the agreement, the company pays the city one-third of the fares it collects and half of the advertising income it collects from ads on the vehicles, said Tim Boland, vice president of Park Place Parking and part owner of Boardwalk Tram Service.
The trams have been operating since 2014, Boland said. Before that the company ran rolling chairs, but gave them up to focus on the trams. Now the tram service employs about 15 people in the offseason, and about 70 in the summer season, he said.
Boland and his mother, Teresa Boland, own the company, which also manages parking for the city and for private entities under the name Park Place Parking.
In the new contract there is a provision for the company to add historic tram tours, and pay the city 50% of the revenue from that, Boland said.
In 2019, the company paid the city about $500,000, and with historic tours added this year Tim Boland expects the company’s and thus the city’s income to increase substantially.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said council made its decision, and he is pursuing federal funds to rebuild the Boardwalk with the help of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J..
“City Council made a vote, and it is my administration’s goal to support the Boardwalk merchants and any other business in the City of Atlantic City,” Small said.
Small said he is focused on finding the funds to rebuild the Boardwalk and take care of the structural issues underneath.
“Obviously Washington is extremely busy helping out the country and the great City of Atlantic City. We are in the process of setting up a meeting with (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg,” Small said.
Lorretta Stucchio and Lauren Cota, both of Old Bridge in Middlesex County, were exiting the tram car at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday morning. Stucchio had a walker with her for mobility assistance.
“It’s great to get on the tram. They are so pleasant and helpful,” Stucchio said. “You can get an all-day pass for $10. Or one way is $4.”
“And they will stop anywhere you want,” Cota said.
Push carts, on the other hand cost about $1 per block. There are no all-day passes. And some of the push cart operators don’t speak English so they may not be as helpful as tram car conductors.
Boland said the Boardwalk does need repair, but said all kinds of vehicles — from police cars to trash trucks to heavy equipment — have done the damage over the years.
“I would dispute it’s our tram cars doing that,” Boland said.
On Friday, a large city pickup truck sat in front of the Landshark Bar and Grill Restaurant near Resorts Casino Hotel. And another truck went by with a worker who said he was headed out to do work at the end of Steel Pier, and had a permit to drive on the Boardwalk.
Boland is looking for conductors for the summer season. While the drivers of the trams have to have commercial CDL truck licenses, conductors — who sell tickets, help people on and off and entertain riders with information — can be anyone over 17 with an outgoing personality.
The job pays $14 per hour plus tips, Boland said, and anyone interested in a job can stop by the office at 114 New York Ave.
Tram service was ended due to pedestrian safety concerns from the late 1980s to 2014, Chowdhury said, and since then Boardwalk businesses have watched as potential customers are whisked by their businesses, and their friends the whicker cart pushers have lost business.
Meanwhile, events that helped their businesses have been stopped due to the state of the Boardwalk.
“The parades are stopped because the Boardwalk is not strong enough. Why are the trams running?” Chowdhury asked. “If the Boardwalk is not strong enough for parades, why is the tram running every day?”
All those concerns were brought up in City Council meetings and in a large meeting between state representatives and his group as well as the jitney drivers, taxi drivers, ride service drivers and chair pushers, Kashmeri said. But “nothing changed.”
Boland said he has reached out to merchants and suggested the tram car conductors could highlight some of their businesses as they operate, but he has not heard from Kashmeri about it.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.