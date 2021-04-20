Watch out for the tram car, Boardwalk merchants say

“It’s great to get on the tram. They are so pleasant and helpful,” Stucchio said. “You can get an all-day pass for $10. Or one way is $4.”

“And they will stop anywhere you want,” Cota said.

Push carts, on the other hand cost about $1 per block. There are no all-day passes. And some of the push cart operators don’t speak English so they may not be as helpful as tram car conductors.

Boland said the Boardwalk does need repair, but said all kinds of vehicles — from police cars to trash trucks to heavy equipment — have done the damage over the years.

“I would dispute it’s our tram cars doing that,” Boland said.

On Friday, a large city pickup truck sat in front of the Landshark Bar and Grill Restaurant near Resorts Casino Hotel. And another truck went by with a worker who said he was headed out to do work at the end of Steel Pier, and had a permit to drive on the Boardwalk.

Boland is looking for conductors for the summer season. While the drivers of the trams have to have commercial CDL truck licenses, conductors — who sell tickets, help people on and off and entertain riders with information — can be anyone over 17 with an outgoing personality.