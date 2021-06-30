WATCH NOW: Your Wednesday night South Jersey forecast

Support Local Journalism
The mainland roasted in a third day of 90 degree or greater heat, leading to the second heat wave of the year. Something Meteorologist Joe Martucci says has been more frequent in recent decades. A round of rain Wednesday night and storms Thursday will break the heat, but severe weather will be possible. Joe has the latest on that and has more details on the Fourth of July weekend forecast.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
