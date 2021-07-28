WATCH NOW: Your Wednesday forecast as wildfire smoke, rain, heat wave arrive

Support Local Journalism
The fourth heat wave of the 2021 will be likely after another 90 degree day expected on the mainland Wednesday. Wildfire smoke and rain will also be around. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times and out and has everything you need to know on potentially two rounds of severe weather Thursday.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
