WATCH NOW: Your Wednesday forecast as wildfire smoke, rain, heat wave arrive
top story

Wildfire smoke will return Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when and has the outlook for a mostly dry week ahead.

The fourth heat wave of the 2021 will be likely after another 90 degree day expected on the mainland Wednesday. Wildfire smoke and rain will also be around. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times and out and has everything you need to know on potentially two rounds of severe weather Thursday. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
